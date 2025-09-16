Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Stock: Soars 150% on $500M SOL Treasury Pivot

TLDR

Helius stock jumps 150% on $500M SOL treasury pivot backed by Pantera.

Helius unveils bold Solana Treasury play, ignites 150%+ stock surge.

From biotech to blockchain: Helius makes $500M Solana-powered leap.

Pantera fuels Helius’s SOL pivot; $750M in warrants boost momentum.

Helius eyes largest SOL treasury; stock spikes on crypto-native shift.

Helius Medical Technologies(HSDT) shares surged over 150% intraday, fueled by a bold Solana Treasury strategy.

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

The company’s price spiked near $30 before stabilizing around $19.20, reflecting sustained market enthusiasm. This move positions Helius as one of the first public firms to anchor its balance sheet in Solana.

The sharp rally followed the announcement of a $500 million private equity offering led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Helius aims to use proceeds to acquire SOL tokens and integrate Solana Treasury operations. The company will also issue $750 million in stapled warrants, boosting its capital flexibility.

Helius plans to finalize the offering by September 18, pending standard closing conditions and stockholder approvals. The Solana Treasury initiative will begin immediately after the closing. Helius will maintain its Nasdaq listing under the ticker HSDT throughout the transition.

Pantera and Summer Capital Lead Strategic Backing

Pantera Capital and Summer Capital spearheaded the private investment, joined by entities like Animoca Brands and HashKey Capital. The offering price was set at $6.881 per share with attached stapled warrants exercisable at $10.134. These warrants will remain valid for three years post-issuance.

Pantera Capital and Summer Capital plan to support Helius in executing its Solana Treasury buildout. They bring decades of institutional, crypto, and capital markets experience to the board and advisory team. Incoming Executive Chairman Joseph Chee and Strategic Advisor Dan Morehead will help guide the strategy.

Helius will leverage its experienced leadership to scale SOL holdings strategically over the next 12 to 24 months. The company aims to establish a yield-generating Solana Treasury operation, using conservative risk models. This move aligns with growing market interest in productive digital assets.

Solana Treasury Strategy to Anchor Growth

The Solana Treasury plan involves acquiring SOL on the open market and utilizing the network’s 7% staking yield. Helius will also explore decentralized finance tools like lending and liquidity protocols to optimize returns. The company seeks to maximize SOL per share as part of its broader capital allocation framework.

Solana currently leads the blockchain space in throughput and active users, processing over 3,500 transactions per second. Helius will integrate directly with Solana’s ecosystem to generate verifiable returns and deepen market transparency. The company also plans public disclosures of treasury positions and yield outcomes.

This shift positions Helius to mirror strategies pioneered by firms like MicroStrategy but optimized for a yield-bearing asset. By adopting Solana as its primary reserve, Helius aligns with emerging market trends in digital finance. The Solana Treasury is central to this transformation and future value creation.

Outlook and Institutional Expansion

Helius will roll out a best-in-class capital program, including at-the-market offerings and structured treasury operations. The Solana Treasury will serve as a strategic asset base to support ongoing corporate and digital initiatives. The firm expects to build one of the largest public SOL treasuries.

Stockholder meetings, governance updates, and acquisition disclosures will follow in the coming weeks. The company aims to maintain regulatory alignment while scaling blockchain-native financial infrastructure. Helius believes Solana’s cost-efficiency and scalability make it the optimal network for treasury growth.

Helius Medical Technologies enters a new chapter, transforming into a Solana-native treasury operator. The company intends to support blockchain adoption while generating shareholder value through active treasury management. Solana Treasury stands at the center of this pivot.

The post Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Stock: Soars 150% on $500M SOL Treasury Pivot appeared first on CoinCentral.