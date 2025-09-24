An analyst known for making timely crypto calls believes that one energy-related stock is on the verge of making a sudden massive upward move. Pseudonymous analyst Bluntz tells his 306,000 followers on the social media platform X that ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASP) may increase 300% from its current value due to the huge energy demand […] The post Here’s One Overlooked Stock That’s a ‘Parabola in The Making,’ According to Veteran Trader appeared first on The Daily Hodl.An analyst known for making timely crypto calls believes that one energy-related stock is on the verge of making a sudden massive upward move. Pseudonymous analyst Bluntz tells his 306,000 followers on the social media platform X that ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASP) may increase 300% from its current value due to the huge energy demand […] The post Here’s One Overlooked Stock That’s a ‘Parabola in The Making,’ According to Veteran Trader appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Here’s One Overlooked Stock That’s a ‘Parabola in The Making,’ According to Veteran Trader

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 02:05
An analyst known for making timely crypto calls believes that one energy-related stock is on the verge of making a sudden massive upward move.

Pseudonymous analyst Bluntz tells his 306,000 followers on the social media platform X that ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASP) may increase 300% from its current value due to the huge energy demand of artificial intelligence (AI).

ASP Isotopes is an advanced materials company that produces isotopes for multiple industries, including nuclear energy.

Says Bluntz,

“Even though I think the whole uranium fuel cycle is basically an AI play, at this point I think HALEU ( High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) is especially so.

Been slowly increasing my ASPI for this reason and basically think this is a parabola in the making…

You ain’t seen nothing yet imo (in my opinion), so much higher.”

A stock chart for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPI) on the NASDAQ, showing price movements over time from 2014 to 2023. The chart displays a significant upward trend starting around 2020, with price levels marked on the y-axis from $0.00 to $50.00 and dates on the x-axis. Text overlays include "ASPI Close 13.46" and "ASPI 13.46" with additional financial data indicators.Source: Bluntz/X

Looking at his chart, the trader suggests ASP could skyrocket to around $45.

ASPI is trading for $11.25 at time of writing, up more than 148% year-to-date.

Next up, Bluntz, who regularly applies Elliott Wave theory in his technical analysis, suggests Tesla (TSLA) has completed a three-wave correction on the weekly chart and is about to have a massive run to the upside.

Elliott Wave theory states that the main trend of the price of an asset moves in a five-wave pattern while a correction occurs in a three-wave pattern.

“Same structure, but five years later. We all know how the last one panned out. TSLA round two loading.”

A chart displaying Tesla stock price movements over time, labeled $TSLA, with a NASDAQ ticker. The chart shows a candlestick pattern with price levels, trend lines, and annotations including 200-day and 50-day moving averages. An upward arrow highlights a rising trend, and the x-axis spans from 2015 to 2023, with a watermark from X.Source: Bluntz/X

Looking at his chart, the trader suggests TSLA will surge to around $1,150.

TSLA is trading for $435 at time of writing, up more than 28% in the last month.

Lastly, Bluntz predicts that silver will increase more than 124% from its current value.

“It’s pre-parabolic lol. Silver probs (probably) going to $100 this cycle IMO (in my opinion).”

Silver is worth around $44.50 per ounce at time of writing.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Here’s One Overlooked Stock That’s a ‘Parabola in The Making,’ According to Veteran Trader appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates