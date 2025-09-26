The post Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP could reach $197 if Bitcoin achieves 10x gold’s market valuation. Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold due to digital advantages. Current 85% correlation between Bitcoin and XRP supports price projections. Cryptocurrency analysts have calculated potential XRP valuations based on Bitcoin reaching ten times gold’s current market size. The projections stem from Michael Saylor’s bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future growth trajectory. Gold currently maintains a $25.591 trillion market capitalization, making it the largest asset class globally. Saylor argues that Bitcoin possesses technical capabilities that gold cannot match, including instant global transfers and programmable functionality. The MicroStrategy CEO contends that Bitcoin serves as digital gold with enhanced properties. Unlike physical gold, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly and integrate with computer systems for automated transactions. Market calculations reveal XRP potential For Bitcoin to achieve ten times gold’s market value, its total capitalization would need to reach $255.91 trillion. With approximately 20 million bitcoins in circulation, each coin would trade at roughly $12.8 million. Such Bitcoin growth would trigger massive changes across the cryptocurrency sector. Historical data shows altcoins typically follow Bitcoin’s price movements due to strong market correlations. Macroaxis data reveals Bitcoin and XRP maintain an 85% price correlation over recent months. This close relationship suggests XRP would benefit directly from Bitcoin’s hypothetical surge to gold-multiplied levels. Current market dynamics show Bitcoin holds 58.5% dominance across all cryptocurrencies. If this percentage persists during the projected growth, total crypto market capitalization would expand to $437.46 trillion. XRP price calculations under Bitcoin expansion XRP currently commands 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market share. Maintaining this percentage during Bitcoin’s projected expansion would give XRP a market cap of $19.55 trillion. With 99 billion XRP tokens in total supply, the calculated price per token would reach approximately $197. This represents a massive increase from… The post Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP could reach $197 if Bitcoin achieves 10x gold’s market valuation. Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold due to digital advantages. Current 85% correlation between Bitcoin and XRP supports price projections. Cryptocurrency analysts have calculated potential XRP valuations based on Bitcoin reaching ten times gold’s current market size. The projections stem from Michael Saylor’s bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future growth trajectory. Gold currently maintains a $25.591 trillion market capitalization, making it the largest asset class globally. Saylor argues that Bitcoin possesses technical capabilities that gold cannot match, including instant global transfers and programmable functionality. The MicroStrategy CEO contends that Bitcoin serves as digital gold with enhanced properties. Unlike physical gold, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly and integrate with computer systems for automated transactions. Market calculations reveal XRP potential For Bitcoin to achieve ten times gold’s market value, its total capitalization would need to reach $255.91 trillion. With approximately 20 million bitcoins in circulation, each coin would trade at roughly $12.8 million. Such Bitcoin growth would trigger massive changes across the cryptocurrency sector. Historical data shows altcoins typically follow Bitcoin’s price movements due to strong market correlations. Macroaxis data reveals Bitcoin and XRP maintain an 85% price correlation over recent months. This close relationship suggests XRP would benefit directly from Bitcoin’s hypothetical surge to gold-multiplied levels. Current market dynamics show Bitcoin holds 58.5% dominance across all cryptocurrencies. If this percentage persists during the projected growth, total crypto market capitalization would expand to $437.46 trillion. XRP price calculations under Bitcoin expansion XRP currently commands 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market share. Maintaining this percentage during Bitcoin’s projected expansion would give XRP a market cap of $19.55 trillion. With 99 billion XRP tokens in total supply, the calculated price per token would reach approximately $197. This represents a massive increase from…

Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 13:21
  • XRP could reach $197 if Bitcoin achieves 10x gold’s market valuation.
  • Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold due to digital advantages.
  • Current 85% correlation between Bitcoin and XRP supports price projections.

Cryptocurrency analysts have calculated potential XRP valuations based on Bitcoin reaching ten times gold’s current market size. The projections stem from Michael Saylor’s bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future growth trajectory.

Gold currently maintains a $25.591 trillion market capitalization, making it the largest asset class globally. Saylor argues that Bitcoin possesses technical capabilities that gold cannot match, including instant global transfers and programmable functionality.

The MicroStrategy CEO contends that Bitcoin serves as digital gold with enhanced properties. Unlike physical gold, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly and integrate with computer systems for automated transactions.

Market calculations reveal XRP potential

For Bitcoin to achieve ten times gold’s market value, its total capitalization would need to reach $255.91 trillion. With approximately 20 million bitcoins in circulation, each coin would trade at roughly $12.8 million.

Such Bitcoin growth would trigger massive changes across the cryptocurrency sector. Historical data shows altcoins typically follow Bitcoin’s price movements due to strong market correlations.

Macroaxis data reveals Bitcoin and XRP maintain an 85% price correlation over recent months. This close relationship suggests XRP would benefit directly from Bitcoin’s hypothetical surge to gold-multiplied levels.

Current market dynamics show Bitcoin holds 58.5% dominance across all cryptocurrencies. If this percentage persists during the projected growth, total crypto market capitalization would expand to $437.46 trillion.

XRP price calculations under Bitcoin expansion

XRP currently commands 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market share. Maintaining this percentage during Bitcoin’s projected expansion would give XRP a market cap of $19.55 trillion.

With 99 billion XRP tokens in total supply, the calculated price per token would reach approximately $197. This represents a massive increase from current trading levels around $0.60.

The projection relies on several assumptions remaining constant, including market dominance percentages and correlation patterns. Real market conditions could produce different outcomes due to changing investor behavior and regulatory developments.

Bitcoin’s recent performance has lagged behind gold, which hit new highs above $2,800 per ounce this month. Gold gained 9.62% while Bitcoin managed only 4% growth during the same timeframe.

Saylor maintains that Bitcoin’s technological advantages will eventually drive mainstream adoption beyond gold’s current appeal. The digital asset’s programmability and portability could attract institutional investors seeking modern store-of-value solutions.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/heres-what-1-xrp-could-be-worth-if-bitcoin-grows-10x-larger-than-gold/

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/heres-what-1-xrp-could-be-worth-if-bitcoin-grows-10x-larger-than-gold/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
