Here’s Why This Year’s Emmys Could Be Political

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:10
Threshold
T$0.01666+2.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.936+2.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2-6.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01643+2.75%
The Eagle
EAGLE$0.0007667-28.35%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878-7.31%

Topline

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and although he describes himself as an apolitical comedian, political events may still cast a shadow over the ceremony with a possible win for Stephen Colbert’s cancelled late night show and boosted security after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The Emmys air Sept. 14 on CBS. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Cris Abrego, chairman of the Television Academy, told Variety winners won’t be censored from making political statements during their speeches, stating they are “free to say what they want for as long as they want,” though producers are trying to keep speeches to 45 seconds.

In a possible political moment, several media outlets expect “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to win for best talk series, in part because the show garnered significant attention after it was cancelled in a controversial decision by CBS after Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

CBS defended the cancellation as a financial decision, though some Democratic politicians accused CBS of capitulating to Trump after settling a lawsuit he filed against CBS and “60 Minutes,” while Trump celebrated the cancellation, as Colbert is a frequent Trump critic.

Colbert is one of dozens of celebrities slated to present at the Emmys, as well as Sydney Sweeney, the actress whose advert for American Eagle sparked backlash over allegations it came close to promoting eugenics, while conservatives including President Donald Trump championed the ad and praised Sweeney.

The Emmys will take place Sunday, days after the assassination of right-wing personality Charlie Kirk, and Deadline reported, citing law enforcement sources, the Emmys are boosting security, including a greater Los Angeles Police Department presence as well as Homeland Security and California Highway Patrol participation.

Following Kirk’s assassination, Bargatze and Emmys producers told Variety they didn’t need to change any jokes, but Bargatze said he wants to make the ceremony “an escape from these past 24-48 hours.”

What Do We Know About Nate Bargatze’s Hosting Gig?

Bargatze is best known as a stand-up comedian, and he had the highest-grossing comedy tour in 2024, bringing in more than $82 million, according to Billboard. Bargatze, in an interview with the New York Times shortly after CBS announced his Emmys hosting gig, acknowledged he is not political and called himself a “clean” comedian. “I ride a line where no one’s going to get mad. I don’t want the people voting for Trump to get mad; I don’t want the people that are not voting for Trump to get mad,” Bargatze said. He told the Los Angeles Times he wants to be a “constant palate cleanser” for the audience, acknowledging winners may make political statements that could be divisive. CBS CEO George Cheeks told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story this week Bargatze was an ideal choice for the network because he is “not preachy,” adding: “At a time when so much comedy is polarizing — half the country loves it, half the country hates it — you have this genius in Nate, who’s just trying to bring us all together.” Bargatze is working with head writer Mike Gibbons, who worked on Nikki Glaser’s widely praised hosting stint at the Golden Globes earlier this year, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bargatze told the Los Angeles Times his plan to keep speeches at a maximum of 45 seconds is tied to a $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club, but for every second that winners go over the time limit, $1,000 is deducted from the total donation.

Who Are The Leading Nominees This Year?

Apple TV drama “Severance” is this year’s most-nominated series, earning 27 nods in the drama categories. “The Penguin” leads limited series nominations with 24, and “The Studio” racked up 23 nominations for its first season, tying a record previously set by “The Bear” for most nominations for a comedy in a single year. Many of the technical and crafts categories were already presented at last year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, with “The Studio” emerging as the biggest winner: It took home 9 awards, including victories for casting, cinematography and production design. Other leading nominees include “The White Lotus” (23), “The Last Of Us” (16), “Hacks” (14) and “The Pitt” (13).

When Are The Emmys?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+. CBS will also air a red carpet show on “Entertainment Tonight” an hour before the Emmys begin.

Further Reading

‘Squid Game’ Gets Zero Emmy Nominations Despite Record Viewership—As ‘The Studio’ Sets Comedy Record (Forbes)

Emmy Security Ramped Up In Aftermath Of Charlie Kirk Fatal Shooting: “Already Instituted Additional Measures” (Deadline)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/12/how-politics-could-impact-emmys-from-possible-colbert-win-to-more-security-after-kirk-assassination/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2708+0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04429+2.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+18.15%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00916-3.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11256+2.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet