Here’s Why This Year’s Emmys Could Be Political

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and although he describes himself as an apolitical comedian, political events may still cast a shadow over the ceremony with a possible win for Stephen Colbert's cancelled late night show and boosted security after Charlie Kirk's assassination. The Emmys air Sept. 14 on CBS. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Key Facts

Cris Abrego, chairman of the Television Academy, told Variety winners won’t be censored from making political statements during their speeches, stating they are “free to say what they want for as long as they want,” though producers are trying to keep speeches to 45 seconds. In a possible political moment, several media outlets expect “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to win for best talk series, in part because the show garnered significant attention after it was cancelled in a controversial decision by CBS after Paramount’s merger with Skydance. CBS defended the cancellation as a financial decision, though some Democratic politicians accused CBS of capitulating to Trump after settling a lawsuit he filed against CBS and “60 Minutes,” while Trump celebrated the cancellation, as Colbert is a frequent Trump critic. Colbert is one of dozens of celebrities slated to present at the Emmys, as well as Sydney Sweeney, the actress whose advert for American Eagle sparked backlash over allegations it came close to promoting eugenics, while conservatives including President Donald Trump championed the ad and praised Sweeney. The Emmys will take place Sunday, days after the assassination of right-wing personality Charlie Kirk, and Deadline reported, citing law enforcement sources, the Emmys are boosting security, including a greater Los Angeles Police Department presence as well as Homeland Security and California Highway Patrol participation. Following Kirk’s assassination, Bargatze and Emmys producers told Variety they didn’t need to change any jokes, but Bargatze said he wants to make the ceremony “an escape from these past 24-48 hours.”

What Do We Know About Nate Bargatze’s Hosting Gig?

Bargatze is best known as a stand-up comedian, and he had the highest-grossing comedy tour in 2024, bringing in more than $82 million, according to Billboard. Bargatze, in an interview with the New York Times shortly after CBS announced his Emmys hosting gig, acknowledged he is not political and called himself a “clean” comedian. “I ride a line where no one’s going to get mad. I don’t want the people voting for Trump to get mad; I don’t want the people that are not voting for Trump to get mad,” Bargatze said. He told the Los Angeles Times he wants to be a “constant palate cleanser” for the audience, acknowledging winners may make political statements that could be divisive. CBS CEO George Cheeks told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story this week Bargatze was an ideal choice for the network because he is “not preachy,” adding: “At a time when so much comedy is polarizing — half the country loves it, half the country hates it — you have this genius in Nate, who’s just trying to bring us all together.” Bargatze is working with head writer Mike Gibbons, who worked on Nikki Glaser’s widely praised hosting stint at the Golden Globes earlier this year, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bargatze told the Los Angeles Times his plan to keep speeches at a maximum of 45 seconds is tied to a $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club, but for every second that winners go over the time limit, $1,000 is deducted from the total donation.

Who Are The Leading Nominees This Year?

Apple TV drama “Severance” is this year’s most-nominated series, earning 27 nods in the drama categories. “The Penguin” leads limited series nominations with 24, and “The Studio” racked up 23 nominations for its first season, tying a record previously set by “The Bear” for most nominations for a comedy in a single year. Many of the technical and crafts categories were already presented at last year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, with “The Studio” emerging as the biggest winner: It took home 9 awards, including victories for casting, cinematography and production design. Other leading nominees include “The White Lotus” (23), “The Last Of Us” (16), “Hacks” (14) and “The Pitt” (13).

When Are The Emmys?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+. CBS will also air a red carpet show on “Entertainment Tonight” an hour before the Emmys begin.

