Historical whale moves 400+ BTC to ETH and opens long for $295M

An “ancient” whale has reactivated a dormant wallet that held 14,837 BTC and converted over 400 BTC to ETH, opening leveraged long positions on Hyperliquid for about $295 million: a move that could heighten the liquidity sensitivity and volatility of ETH.

According to the data collected by our on-chain research team and public dashboards, the wallet has been inactive for over a decade with the timestamp of the first transaction recorded in 2013. Trading desk analysts observe that the concentration of positions in a few wallets with leverage between 3x and 10x increases the sensitivity of the derivatives market to short-term shocks; we monitor the tx hash and will update direct references as soon as they are available.

What happened: from an old address containing 14,837 BTC – reactivated after over a decade – spot and swap transfers to ETH on Hyperliquid were initiated, followed by a consolidation on the mainnet.

about exchanged in ETH (estimated at ) and, with leverage effect, an aggregated exposure on long positions equal to about (indicative value of about at the prices recorded at the time of the snapshots). Possible short-term impacts: risk of higher liquidations and volatility spikes; the market is also observing the flows of Ethereum ETFs (outflows of about $678 million in three consecutive sessions).

Capital rotation from Bitcoin to Ethereum: dimensions and operational nodes.

The verified facts: from the dormant wallet to swaps on Hyperliquid

According to onchain analysis shared by Onchain Lens, an address that had withdrawn 14,837 BTC over a decade ago has reactivated the funds. In an initial wave of movements, amounting to approximately ~660 BTC in the first 24 hours, a portion of about 400 BTC (estimated at ~$45.5 million) was exchanged for ETH on Hyperliquid, with subsequent consolidation on the mainnet for about 11,744 ETH (valued approximately at ~$50.6 million at spot). It should be noted that the timing of the swaps and the pace of transfers remain key elements for interpreting the signal.

Leverage and distribution of positions

The positions are distributed across four wallets, with estimated leverage between 3x and 10x. The openings, documented individually, fluctuate between individual values ranging from $90M to $99M, for an aggregate exposure that – thanks to leverage – reaches approximately 68,130 ETH (indicative value of about $295M at the time of the onchain snapshots). In this context, margin management becomes crucial.

Leveraged ETH positions on Hyperliquid: clusters connected to a single strategy.

Expected Impact on the Markets

A cluster so large of long positions on ETH tends to amplify price movements: in phases of turbulence, forced liquidations can trigger cascading sales on derivatives and also reflect on the spot market. An interesting aspect is the depth of the books: if the liquidity is thin or concentrated on a few levels, the deviations can be more abrupt.

Liquidation risks: why leverage matters

Leverage : ratio between exposure and capital as collateral; higher leverages reduce tolerance to price swings.

: ratio between exposure and capital as collateral; higher leverages reduce tolerance to price swings. Liquidation : automatic closure of the position when the collateral no longer covers potential losses.

: automatic closure of the position when the collateral no longer covers potential losses. Domino effect: clusters of similar positions can generate spirals of margin calls within a few minutes.

Ethereum ETF: flows and correlations with the price

The movements of the whale have arrived close to days marked by outflows from Ethereum ETFs. Some market reports indicate outflows totaling approximately $678 million over three consecutive sessions, with the involvement of large managers – including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale – in the rebalancing phase. These flows, by reducing net institutional demand, can increase the sensitivity of the ETH price to short-term shocks.

For a comparison on institutional flows, refer to the weekly reports on digital fund inflows/outflows: CoinShares — Weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows. For on-chain indicators and historical metrics of dormant wallet activity, also consult the analyses by Glassnode.

Why outflows weigh on ETH

Outflow indicates sales or absence of new inflows from regulated vehicles: a dynamic that, together with concentrated leveraged positions, makes the market more exposed to directional jolts and deep wicks.

Strategy or arbitrage? The two interpretations of rotation

Bull thesis : a bet on ETH in anticipation of possible future catalysts or a squeeze of the liquid supply.

: a bet on ETH in anticipation of possible future catalysts or a squeeze of the liquid supply. Trading tactic: temporary rotation to exploit differences in basis and the funding of derivatives, with possible re-entry in BTC at predetermined targets.

In the past, similar movements by historical wallets have coincided with peaks of volatility and accelerated rebalancing between BTC and ETH. The prevailing reading will depend on the duration of the positions and risk management on key technical levels.

What to monitor in the next hours

Ethereum ETF Flows : new inflows or outflows could quickly change the market context; check the daily and weekly reports from managers.

: new inflows or outflows could quickly change the market context; check the daily and weekly reports from managers. Leverage and funding levels on ETH, to capture signals of excess or risk reduction; consult metrics on Hyperliquid and market monitor.

on ETH, to capture signals of excess or risk reduction; consult metrics on Hyperliquid and market monitor. Onchain : further BTC→ETH transfers from historical wallets to exchanges or bridges; we will update with the tx hash and links to the addresses as soon as confirmed (update 21-08-2025 UTC).

: further BTC→ETH transfers from historical wallets to exchanges or bridges; we will update with the tx hash and links to the addresses as soon as confirmed (update 21-08-2025 UTC). Liquidations aggregate on ETH derivatives (especially if clusters and close thresholds emerge).

In summary

The rotation from BTC to ETH carried out by a historical whale, with the opening of exceptionally large leveraged long positions, comes in parallel with significant outflows from Ethereum ETFs. Until further on-chain data and signals from institutional flows emerge, the price equilibrium of ETH remains exposed to rapid and non-linear movements.

Methodology and sources

USD Estimates : calculated on indicative spot prices at the time of the snapshots (update August 21, 2025); values may vary with market volatility.

: calculated on indicative spot prices at the time of the snapshots (update August 21, 2025); values may vary with market volatility. Primary sources : analysis by Onchain Lens (report and dashboard), position and leverage data on Hyperliquid and on-chain metrics verified with public monitoring tools.

: analysis by Onchain Lens (report and dashboard), position and leverage data on Hyperliquid and on-chain metrics verified with public monitoring tools. Secondary review: summary of headlines and weekly reports, including CryptoNews, Glassnode (onchain analysis) and CoinShares — Weekly Report for institutional flows.

Quick Glossary