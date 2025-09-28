Hong Kong Cyberport: Plans to introduce mainland blockchain and other field projects, and has signed agreements with Beijing Zhongguancun and other places

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Cyberport's Chief Corporate Development Officer Zhu Meien revealed that more than 30% of the companies settled in Hong Kong Cyberport are mainland projects. It has also signed strategic cooperation agreements with Beijing Zhongguancun, Shanghai Lingang, Shenzhen Qianhai and other places, and will bring high-quality projects in high-tech fields such as AI, big data, and blockchain to Hong Kong.
