Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details

A Hong Kong, Futian Investment placed a digital bond of 500 million RMB on August 29, 2025, registered on Ethereum (Ethereum.org).



According to the issuer, this is the first public placement of its kind on a public blockchain, a precedent that could accelerate the development of regulated on‑chain finance.



Authorities and market infrastructures in Hong Kong have already initiated initiatives and guidelines on tokenization and regulation of digital assets, including the launch of sandboxes and regulatory roadmaps to support real‑world use cases (HKMA Project Ensemble Sandbox, SFC roadmap “A-S-P-I-Re”).

Our fintech research team has been following the main digital issuances from 2021 to today, noting how most pilot projects have chosen permissioned or hybrid infrastructures; the HK + RMB + mainnet combination reported by Futian is therefore relatively rare in the monitored dataset.



Industry analysts observe that, if confirmed with public on-chain data (transaction hash, smart contract address), the operation could serve as a case study for the convergence between regulated markets and public mainnets.

Key Data

Issuer : Futian Investment [data to be verified]

: Futian Investment [data to be verified] Amount : 500 million renminbi (5亿元)

: 500 million renminbi (5亿元) Duration : 2 years

: 2 years Rate : 2.62% annual

: 2.62% annual Currency : RMB offshore (CNH)

: RMB offshore (CNH) Settlement date : August 29, 2025 [to be verified] (Hong Kong)

: August 29, 2025 [to be verified] (Hong Kong) Type : digital bond with on‑chain registration

: digital bond with on‑chain registration Network : Ethereum (public blockchain)

: Ethereum (public blockchain) Token : FTID TOKEN 001 (symbol FTID001, in China “福币”)

: FTID TOKEN 001 (symbol FTID001, in China “福币”) Rating: A‑ (Fitch) – indicated by the issuer; no independent confirmation available as of September 1, 2025

Why It Matters

The issuance combines the bond market and distributed ledgers to expand funding sources while testing the tokenization of securities in a regulated context.



In particular, the choice to use a public blockchain like Ethereum differentiates the operation from previous initiatives on permissioned infrastructures.



It should be noted that, if adequately scalable, such an approach can foster a closer dialogue between traditional infrastructures and on-chain instruments, as highlighted in some articles on security tokens and on-chain finance.

“First on Ethereum”? The scope of the claim

The definition of “first public digital bond on Ethereum” should be understood considering specific criteria: the operation involves a public offering in Hong Kong, a native on-chain registration, and denomination in RMB.



In the past, issuances like the 2021 digital bond by the EIB (EIB) on a public blockchain and the tokenized green bonds of Hong Kong have marked significant milestones, but generally with different structures, jurisdictions, or platforms (often permissioned environments).



An interesting aspect is the very specific reference to the HK + RMB + mainnet scope: this is where the claim to primacy by Futian is positioned.

Placement Details

The operation is structured as an offshore bond in renminbi with on-chain registration on Ethereum and methods compliant with a regulated market in Hong Kong. The framework aims to combine on-chain transparency with compliance processes typical of fixed income.



In this logic, the distributed ledger functions as a ledger of movements, while the legal documentation remains anchored to local disclosure and supervision requirements.

Technology and Standards

Registration on a public blockchain ensures traceability and the possibility of on-chain verification.



The issuer has not specified which standard it uses for the token; in the security token market, models like ERC-3643 (Ethereum Improvement Proposal, formerly ERC-1400) or compatible variants are widespread, capable of supporting functions such as whitelisting, role management, and transfer restrictions to comply with KYC/AML requirements.



It should be noted that the absence of a formal indication on the standard leaves some operational questions open, from permission management to portability between custodians.

Additionally, registration on Ethereum promotes interoperability with custody services and potential secondary trading, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements for investors.



If confirmed, this point can facilitate the construction of a more efficient secondary market, as discussed in various insights on tokenization and secondary markets.

Operational Advantages of On-Chain Registration

Transparency : company name, contractual terms, and transactions can be verified on‑chain.

: company name, contractual terms, and transactions can be verified on‑chain. Faster settlement : potential reduction in the time between trade and settlement.

: potential reduction in the time between trade and settlement. Access : international investors can gain exposure to offshore RMB through a digital infrastructure.

: international investors can gain exposure to offshore RMB through a digital infrastructure. Automation: management of coupons and corporate actions through smart contracts.

Regulatory Framework in Hong Kong

The authorities in Hong Kong, particularly the HKMA (HKMA) and the SFC (SFC), have provided guidance on tokenised securities, custody, and market conduct. In this framework, institutional resources such as the Hong Kong Government Office (HK Government Office) complete the informational perimeter to support issuances.



The alignment between traditional regulations and digital requirements remains central, both for investor identification and holder registration, from an AML/CFT perspective. Additionally, the treatment of rating, disclosure, and listing on local platforms requires implementations consistent with regulatory directives.

Risks and Opportunities

Legal : issues related to the definition of ownership and the validity of on-chain registrations, as well as enforcement methods in case of default.

: issues related to the definition of ownership and the validity of on-chain registrations, as well as enforcement methods in case of default. Technological : risks related to the security of smart contracts, key management, and network resilience.

: risks related to the security of smart contracts, key management, and network resilience. Market : considerations on the liquidity of the secondary market, investor demand, and pricing compared to equivalent off-chain instruments.

: considerations on the liquidity of the secondary market, investor demand, and pricing compared to equivalent off-chain instruments. Operational: need for integration with custodians, transfer agents, and regulatory-compliant reporting systems.

Market Impact

If replicable, the model could help increase the supply of RMB-tokenized securities and consolidate Hong Kong’s role as a hub for digital issuances.



In the short term, it is plausible to witness pressure towards the adoption of common standards for on‑chain trading and increased interest from institutional investors in renminbi-denominated issuances.



An interesting aspect is the possible convergence between traditional settlement practices and automation tools based on smart contracts, a topic also discussed in this in-depth analysis.

Context and Background

Futian had already completed a conventional foreign issuance in 2024; in 2025, it initiated the integration of blockchain technology into its operations. Globally, interest in tokenized assets has grown, with numerous pilot initiatives on digital bonds and tokenized green bonds in various jurisdictions.



It should be noted that the pace of adoption also depends on regulatory clarity and the maturity of technical infrastructures.

What is still missing (for full verification)

Smart contract address and/or transaction hash on Etherscan (not published as of September 1, 2025).

Public prospectus or term sheet of the issuance.

Official confirmation of the rating by Fitch.

Details regarding the token standard, custody methods, transfer restrictions, and conditions for access to the secondary market.

Note: as of the time of publication (September 1, 2025), the on-chain address of the security, the complete prospectus, and an official confirmation from Fitch on the issuance are not publicly available; requests for comment have been sent to Futian Investment and the relevant authorities.