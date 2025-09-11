Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to optimize capital regulation of crypto assets

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority issued a draft of the new module CRP-1 "Classification of Crypto Assets" of the "Banking Regulatory Policy Manual" to the local banking industry on September 8 for public comment, intending to further clarify the Basel crypto asset capital regulatory standards to be implemented in early 2026, with a focus on reducing the capital requirements for banks holding compliant, unlicensed blockchain crypto assets to promote banks' acceptance of digital assets such as stablecoins.

