Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued a draft document that defines new supervisory principles directed at elucidating capital regulation of crypto assets, which will become effective at the beginning of 2026.

According to a report by Caixin, this is a big move towards the incorporation of crypto into the conventional banking industry and handling the related risks.

Radical Shift in Banking Crypto Rules

The proposed draft guidelines include that banks should have less capital against crypto assets that are run on permissionless blockchain networks, provided that issuers put in place effective risk management procedures.

Generally, banks have to maintain high capital levels to protect against fluctuating digital resources.

The new framework would, however, enable smaller capital buffers when the issuers that are compliant exhibit effective risk controls. This, perhaps, reduces the barrier to enable banks to enter crypto markets.

This step is in line with Basel III international standards but presents Hong Kong with its customisation.

It distinguishes between licensed and compliant tokens, e.g. stablecoins, and the more risky cryptocurrencies, which still have to undergo more rigid capital requirements.

The proposal also ties into the city of Hong Kong having a bigger goal of turning into a top crypto financial center, where traditional bank providers are more willing to offer crypto services, with more explicit regulatory backing.

Positioning Hong Kong as Asia’s Crypto Gateway

The relaxation of regulation in Hong Kong is in the face of increasing global inequality in the treatment of crypto by banks. Mainland China still prohibits crypto trading and mining, whereas Hong Kong has a more liberal but skeptical policy.

To balance innovation and protection of the investors, the city has recently adopted a Stablecoin Ordinance limiting their operations to licensed issuers.

Through capital requirement reduction of compliant licensed crypto assets, specifically. Hong Kong has the goal of building adoption and drawing in financial institutions that want to have regulated crypto exposure.

This also addresses issues banks worldwide have faced in retaining digital assets under strict capital requirements. Regulators today discourage this practice because Basel regulations assign excessive risk weights.

The HKMA has issued a consultation paper in which it has sought the opinion of the masses by November 7, 2025.