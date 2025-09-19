Horizen (ZEN) And Its Multi-Layered Ecosystem

Horizen: a privacy-focused cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that aims to provide secure and private transactions, messaging, and data storage. A closer look on the ZEN coin by Coinidol.com.



Horizen (formerly known as ZenCash) operates as a multi-layered blockchain ecosystem with various features designed to enhance privacy and empower individuals.



Unlike many other cryptocurrency projects, Horizen has a strong team and Blockchain tech behind it. Rob Viglione and Rolf Verslius are the co-founders of ZenCash. Rob Viglione is a physicist and mathematician with experience working on Bitshares, BlockPay, Zclassic, Seasteading, and Bitgate.

Rebranding and forks



Zcash (ZEC) a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that was launched in 2016, as CoinIdol.com wrote. The fork on Zcash – ZClassic (ZCL) was completed soon after the launch of the original coin to eliminate Zcash’s controversial 20% founder’s reward.



On May 23, 2017 during another fork a cryptocurrency called ZenCash was launched. Later, on August 22, 2018, the ZenCash team held the rebrand that ended up with a new name – Horizen (ZEN).

A multi-layered ecosystem



Horizen has several services within its platform. ZenChat is a messaging application integrated with Horizen’s blockchain, providing end-to-end encrypted messaging for secure communication. While, ZenPub is a decentralized publishing platform that enables users to publish content and share it securely.



The platform features sidechains, allowing developers to create their own blockchain applications with custom features while utilizing the security and privacy of the main chain.



Developers can build decentralized applications (DApps) on Horizen’s platform, leveraging its privacy features and sidechain architecture.



ZEN is the native cryptocurrency of the Horizen platform. It is used for transaction fees, staking, running secure nodes, and participating in the governance process.









Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.