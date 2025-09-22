The post How Appointment-To-View TV Shapes Our Shopping appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new wave of influence; as Only Murders In The Building enjoys success with series 5 – brands are also enjoying a moment in the TV spotlight & finding new fans (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images The small screen is no longer just about escapism. Appointment-to-view TV has become a cultural stage, where style and substance merge to shape consumer behaviour in ways few other platforms can. And right now, few shows capture this better than Only Murders in the Building. Season five opened to 5.7 million viewers across Hulu and Disney+ in its debut week, a figure that underlines the appetite for shows that blend humour, mystery, and glamour with multi-generational reach. That audience isn’t simply watching; they are constantly absorbing, interpreting, and weaving what they see into their own lives. Shopping doesn’t switch on and off, wish lists are written in real time, shaped by every scene and every signal. Style on Screen: Millions of viewers tuned in to to see the return of Only Murders In The Building, and for many Selena Gomez’s style. The Mackage Carmela coat was the perfect costume choice of autumn style with a touch of detective charm Mackage When Fashion Becomes the Story This season, it wasn’t just the script keeping fans talking. Selena Gomez, stepping out in Mackage’s Carmela coat, delivered a cultural moment that rippled far beyond the Arconia. The coat wasn’t a quiet styling decision, it became a talking point: a layer of character, a signal of sophistication, and a symbol of how storytelling wardrobes can create global demand. So what does this mean for a brand featured in one of Hulu’s most-watched series? In short: cultural capital that money alone can’t buy. For Mackage, the Canadian outerwear house long known for blending high-performance protection with high-fashion… The post How Appointment-To-View TV Shapes Our Shopping appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new wave of influence; as Only Murders In The Building enjoys success with series 5 – brands are also enjoying a moment in the TV spotlight & finding new fans (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images The small screen is no longer just about escapism. Appointment-to-view TV has become a cultural stage, where style and substance merge to shape consumer behaviour in ways few other platforms can. And right now, few shows capture this better than Only Murders in the Building. Season five opened to 5.7 million viewers across Hulu and Disney+ in its debut week, a figure that underlines the appetite for shows that blend humour, mystery, and glamour with multi-generational reach. That audience isn’t simply watching; they are constantly absorbing, interpreting, and weaving what they see into their own lives. Shopping doesn’t switch on and off, wish lists are written in real time, shaped by every scene and every signal. Style on Screen: Millions of viewers tuned in to to see the return of Only Murders In The Building, and for many Selena Gomez’s style. The Mackage Carmela coat was the perfect costume choice of autumn style with a touch of detective charm Mackage When Fashion Becomes the Story This season, it wasn’t just the script keeping fans talking. Selena Gomez, stepping out in Mackage’s Carmela coat, delivered a cultural moment that rippled far beyond the Arconia. The coat wasn’t a quiet styling decision, it became a talking point: a layer of character, a signal of sophistication, and a symbol of how storytelling wardrobes can create global demand. So what does this mean for a brand featured in one of Hulu’s most-watched series? In short: cultural capital that money alone can’t buy. For Mackage, the Canadian outerwear house long known for blending high-performance protection with high-fashion…

How Appointment-To-View TV Shapes Our Shopping

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 18:39
Threshold
T$0.01535-6.51%
RealLink
REAL$0.05995-4.65%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.01-10.63%
Codatta
XNY$0.008089-13.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017386-0.15%

A new wave of influence; as Only Murders In The Building enjoys success with series 5 – brands are also enjoying a moment in the TV spotlight & finding new fans (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

The small screen is no longer just about escapism. Appointment-to-view TV has become a cultural stage, where style and substance merge to shape consumer behaviour in ways few other platforms can. And right now, few shows capture this better than Only Murders in the Building.

Season five opened to 5.7 million viewers across Hulu and Disney+ in its debut week, a figure that underlines the appetite for shows that blend humour, mystery, and glamour with multi-generational reach. That audience isn’t simply watching; they are constantly absorbing, interpreting, and weaving what they see into their own lives. Shopping doesn’t switch on and off, wish lists are written in real time, shaped by every scene and every signal.

Style on Screen: Millions of viewers tuned in to to see the return of Only Murders In The Building, and for many Selena Gomez’s style. The Mackage Carmela coat was the perfect costume choice of autumn style with a touch of detective charm

Mackage

When Fashion Becomes the Story

This season, it wasn’t just the script keeping fans talking. Selena Gomez, stepping out in Mackage’s Carmela coat, delivered a cultural moment that rippled far beyond the Arconia. The coat wasn’t a quiet styling decision, it became a talking point: a layer of character, a signal of sophistication, and a symbol of how storytelling wardrobes can create global demand.

So what does this mean for a brand featured in one of Hulu’s most-watched series? In short: cultural capital that money alone can’t buy. For Mackage, the Canadian outerwear house long known for blending high-performance protection with high-fashion polish, this is a defining moment. Once considered a niche player in luxury coats, Mackage has spent years carefully positioning itself as a lifestyle brand with global ambitions.

As Tanya Golesic, CEO of Mackage, told me exclusively:

By wearing the Carmela coat on Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez highlights the powerful link between cultural influence and consumer demand, further strengthening Mackage’s profile across key global markets. By aligning with talent who embody confidence and modern sophistication, we continue to strengthen our position in the lifestyle luxury category and drive meaningful growth with today’s discerning consumer.”

This is more than a coat on a screen. It’s a demonstration of how style, character, and story converge to create desire, and for Mackage, it plants their name firmly in the conversation with the biggest players in lifestyle luxury.

Appointment-to-View as Anticipation Economy

Similarly with the latest series of The White Lotus earlier this year, it was clear that prestige TV has become a proving ground for brands who want more than product placement. Partnerships were inked before the first frame aired: H&M launched a capsule collection designed by the show’s costume designer; American Express created luxury retreats at Four Seasons resorts; and Supergoop! translated the show’s aesthetic into skincare kits.

The lesson? Anticipation sells. Appointment-to-view is no longer about waiting for the water-cooler moment; it is about building the desire in advance, embedding brands into the DNA of the show. And when audiences finally sit down to watch, they’re primed not only to be entertained, but to step into the world being built on screen.

A Wider Consumer Canvas

What makes Only Murders fascinating is the breadth of its ripple effect. It isn’t confined to outerwear or even luxury fashion. The influence stretches into everyday life. Food brands have leaned in with playful mystery campaigns. Beauty has drawn on Selena Gomez’s own Rare Beauty label to spark watch parties and product tie-ins. Even the Arconia itself, the show’s iconic Upper West Side apartment building has inspired mugs, throws, and quirky merchandise that allow fans to bring a slice of the story home.

Take a sip with Charles & Oliver: Charles and Oliver often drink whisky across the series – and now Hulu offer official programme merchandise, one item being an etched whisky tumbler complete with ‘The Arconia’ home to the grizzly murders

Hulu

For many though, the TV influence and fandom goes beyond some traditional merchandise, it’s a sophisticated shorthand between consumer and character. Sometimes it’s about securing the exact bag, lipstick, or jacket seen on screen; other times, as Emily in Paris has shown with its instantly sold-out accessories, it’s the thrill of owning something that quietly signals to ourselves that we too are part of that world.

This matters because it shows that the power of appointment-to-view television is not about one neat category win. It is about immersion. From fashion to food to homewares, these worlds invite consumers to borrow a piece of the narrative, to blur the line between the show they watch and the lifestyle they live.

What Brands Must Understand

Streaming TV does not set the fashion agenda in the way a Paris runway might. But it does something equally potent: it turns clothing, décor, and even snacks into storylines. When consumers buy in, they aren’t simply acquiring products; they’re stepping into a cultural conversation.

The challenge for brands is not to scramble for last-minute placements or hope for viral aftershocks. It is to plan, invest, and treat these shows as cultural ecosystems. From outerwear in Manhattan to swimwear in Thailand, the lesson is the same: when people care about the story, they want to carry a fragment of it into their own lives.

Appointment-to-view TV isn’t just reshaping entertainment. It’s reshaping shopping. And as a consumer advocate, I see the opportunity clearly: brands that respect the audience, enrich the narrative, and deliver products with both authenticity and imagination, will find themselves not simply selling, but starring.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/katehardcastle/2025/09/22/only-murders-every-opportunity-how-appointment-to-view-tv-shapes-our-shopping/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.