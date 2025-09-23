The post How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB’s Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2026 will mark a significant milestone for cryptocurrency startups across Europe. The implementation of the MiCA Regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) will not leave any crypto company indifferent: the new requirements for licensing, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) compliance, as well as enhanced corporate governance standards, will pose a real challenge for many startups. But how do you choose the right jurisdiction to successfully adapt to these changes? This question has become critically important for every entrepreneur in the crypto space. In this context, SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business. “The MiCA Regulation will create a unified EU market but also impose high entry barriers. Choosing the right jurisdiction allows businesses to balance costs with opportunities and ensure long-term compliance,” commented Ivan Nevzorov, Acting CEO of SBSB FinTech Lawyers. What Should You Consider When Choosing a Jurisdiction? For cryptocurrency startups, the right choice of jurisdiction has become not just important but a strategic decision. What factors influence this choice? Minimum capital requirements Regulatory burden and supervisory practices Transitional regimes before MiCA becomes fully enforceable Availability of banking and payment solutions Reputation of the jurisdiction in the eyes of investors and partners How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup? SBSB FinTech Lawyers recommends focusing on a few jurisdictions that offer flexibility, low costs, and the best conditions for crypto companies: Panama: A business-friendly jurisdiction where crypto companies can operate without the need for a license. This provides startups with flexibility, while corporate and tax structures remain simple and cost-efficient.… The post How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB’s Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2026 will mark a significant milestone for cryptocurrency startups across Europe. The implementation of the MiCA Regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) will not leave any crypto company indifferent: the new requirements for licensing, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) compliance, as well as enhanced corporate governance standards, will pose a real challenge for many startups. But how do you choose the right jurisdiction to successfully adapt to these changes? This question has become critically important for every entrepreneur in the crypto space. In this context, SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business. “The MiCA Regulation will create a unified EU market but also impose high entry barriers. Choosing the right jurisdiction allows businesses to balance costs with opportunities and ensure long-term compliance,” commented Ivan Nevzorov, Acting CEO of SBSB FinTech Lawyers. What Should You Consider When Choosing a Jurisdiction? For cryptocurrency startups, the right choice of jurisdiction has become not just important but a strategic decision. What factors influence this choice? Minimum capital requirements Regulatory burden and supervisory practices Transitional regimes before MiCA becomes fully enforceable Availability of banking and payment solutions Reputation of the jurisdiction in the eyes of investors and partners How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup? SBSB FinTech Lawyers recommends focusing on a few jurisdictions that offer flexibility, low costs, and the best conditions for crypto companies: Panama: A business-friendly jurisdiction where crypto companies can operate without the need for a license. This provides startups with flexibility, while corporate and tax structures remain simple and cost-efficient.…

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB’s Guide

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:19
2026 will mark a significant milestone for cryptocurrency startups across Europe. The implementation of the MiCA Regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) will not leave any crypto company indifferent: the new requirements for licensing, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) compliance, as well as enhanced corporate governance standards, will pose a real challenge for many startups.

But how do you choose the right jurisdiction to successfully adapt to these changes? This question has become critically important for every entrepreneur in the crypto space.

In this context, SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business.

What Should You Consider When Choosing a Jurisdiction?

For cryptocurrency startups, the right choice of jurisdiction has become not just important but a strategic decision. What factors influence this choice?

  • Minimum capital requirements

  • Regulatory burden and supervisory practices

  • Transitional regimes before MiCA becomes fully enforceable

  • Availability of banking and payment solutions

  • Reputation of the jurisdiction in the eyes of investors and partners

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup?

SBSB FinTech Lawyers recommends focusing on a few jurisdictions that offer flexibility, low costs, and the best conditions for crypto companies:

Panama: A business-friendly jurisdiction where crypto companies can operate without the need for a license. This provides startups with flexibility, while corporate and tax structures remain simple and cost-efficient.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: A country with a developing crypto-friendly environment and relatively low entry barriers. The country’s banking sector is open to crypto business accounts, making it attractive for smaller operators.

El Salvador: The first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and develop a license for Digital Asset Service Providers (DASP). This provides crypto companies with clear legal recognition and strong government support, but also requires compliance with strict obligations.

Why Choose SBSB?

At SBSB FinTech Lawyers, we support our clients every step of the way, from analyzing business needs, choosing the right jurisdiction, to obtaining necessary licenses and ensuring a smooth market entry. Our team helps crypto startups and established companies adapt to changing regulatory frameworks while finding the right balance between compliance requirements and business growth.

SBSB FinTech Lawyers is an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech, crypto-assets, and regulatory compliance. We assist clients across the EU, Latin America, and Asia, guiding them through jurisdiction selection and ensuring their successful market entry.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

