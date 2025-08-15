Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

By: PANews
2025/08/15 15:10

According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000 USDT rewards by publishing high-quality content. Currently, dual-identity participation channels are simultaneously open:

Creator Track: The top 100 will share a total of 5,400 USDT in prize money. Participants who meet the requirements of "20,000 or more Twitter followers, a 5% interaction rate, and submitting 5 qualified works" will receive a guaranteed 54 USDT. The top 10 will share 1,800 USDT (the top of the list will receive 500 USDT). In addition, there are also resources such as a Sunpump activation package worth 800 USDT and 12 hours of exposure on the Huobi app homepage.

Regular User Track: Vote for contestants or comment on content to participate in a lucky spin with a 100% chance of winning, up to 1,888 USDT. Additionally, users can participate in a share of the prize pool by liking, commenting, following, and other interactive activities on designated topics. The higher the ranking, the higher the prize. There's also a 1,000 USDT Universal Celebration Award available to everyone.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
