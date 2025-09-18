Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/18 01:10
Movement
MOVE$0.1265-2.31%
Particl
PART$0.2075+1.46%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00153-33.76%

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.

Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 milestone and has raised $892,041 so far, with interest in the project growing.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Husky Inu Could Reach $900,000 Next Week

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone. The community expected HINU to cross $900,000 in August. However, a slowdown in funding, thanks to adverse market conditions, led to the project missing its target. The slowdown was attributed to rising volatility and selling pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling to multi-month lows. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels.

Husky Inu has raised $892,041 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $885,923 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Market Outlook Mixed

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market registered a marginal increase over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly crossed $117,000 but was unable to sustain this level and subsequently fell to its current price of $116,302. Despite the decline, BTC is up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to stay above $4,500. The altcoin is marginally up over the past 24 hours, trading around $4,512. Ripple (XRP) is struggling to stay above $3, with the price marginally down. Solana (SOL) is trading at around $235, while Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 0.50%, currently trading at around $0.267. Cardano (ADA) is marginally down while Chainlink (LINK) is down over 2%, trading around $23. Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) also registered notable declines.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.16-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,597.28-0.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5209-1.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12685+0.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01689+0.23%
Union
U$0.009252-7.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging