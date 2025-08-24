Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Corp. has updated its At-the-Market (ATM) stock offering program, allowing the company to raise up to $1 billion through stock sales. The new program replaces Hut 8's previous $500 million plan, launched in December 2024. The new funds will be used to expand its high-performance computing and AI data centers.

