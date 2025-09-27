Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why

TLDR :

Hyperliquid traders proposed blacklisting Arthur Hayes’ wallets after his full HYPE sale rattled the token’s price.

Hayes said the funds went toward a Ferrari deposit, one month after predicting HYPE could rally 126x in three years.

The proposal suggests wallet blacklists, buyer verification, and bounty programs to track connected addresses.

Hayes teased a comeback with a poll asking followers if he should rejoin HYPE, splitting traders on his role.



Hyperliquid traders are taking action. A formal proposal has been filed to blacklist Arthur Hayes from buying HYPE. The move follows his full exit from the token, which he confirmed went toward a Ferrari Testarossa deposit.

Traders say the community must protect $HYPE from disruptive price swings. The proposal has set off intense debate among holders and market watchers.

Proposal Aims to Block Hayes’ Wallets

The plan was shared by Mercury, a key community voice. It calls for blocking Hayes’ wallets across every venue where HYPE trades. It also suggests adding a buyer confirmation step where users declare they are not Hayes before purchasing.

Another part of the plan includes a bounty program to identify wallets linked to him, referred to as “Hayes alts.” Mercury wrote that HYPE must defend itself from what they call narrative hijacks and price manipulation.

The proposal quickly circulated on X, sparking conversation. Some traders said this was the only way to maintain stability. Others questioned whether banning a single trader would undermine open markets.

The discussion highlights growing tension between open participation and community-driven risk management. Hyperliquid’s governance process will now determine if the measure passes.

Hayes Sale Sparks Hyperliquid Price Debate

Hayes sold his entire HYPE stash on September 21. He said the sale funded his Ferrari deposit, adding a casual remark about the new car. His exit came roughly one month after he predicted the token could gain 126x in the coming years.

That call had brought new speculators into HYPE. The abrupt sale led to accusations of timing the market against followers. Traders joked about the “Hayes Indicator,” a term for price reversals following his trades.

The sale was followed by noticeable volatility. Price action turned choppy, with wicks forming around key levels Hayes was rumored to have entered. Some holders believe his presence fuels instability.

Hayes added more drama with a poll on X asking if he should “get back on the HYPE train.”

The post left the community split. Some welcomed a possible return, while most rallied harder for the blacklist proposal to go through.

