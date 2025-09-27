TLDR: Hyperliquid traders proposed blacklisting Arthur Hayes’ wallets after his full HYPE sale rattled the token’s price. Hayes said the funds went toward a Ferrari deposit, one month after predicting HYPE could rally 126x in three years. The proposal suggests wallet blacklists, buyer verification, and bounty programs to track connected addresses. Hayes teased a comeback [...] The post Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Hyperliquid traders proposed blacklisting Arthur Hayes’ wallets after his full HYPE sale rattled the token’s price. Hayes said the funds went toward a Ferrari deposit, one month after predicting HYPE could rally 126x in three years. The proposal suggests wallet blacklists, buyer verification, and bounty programs to track connected addresses. Hayes teased a comeback [...] The post Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.

Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/27 02:48
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+20.00%
WHY
WHY$0.000000029-10.30%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.46+7.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+3.33%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02229-2.32%

TLDR:

  • Hyperliquid traders proposed blacklisting Arthur Hayes’ wallets after his full HYPE sale rattled the token’s price.
  • Hayes said the funds went toward a Ferrari deposit, one month after predicting HYPE could rally 126x in three years.
  • The proposal suggests wallet blacklists, buyer verification, and bounty programs to track connected addresses.
  • Hayes teased a comeback with a poll asking followers if he should rejoin HYPE, splitting traders on his role.

Hyperliquid traders are taking action. A formal proposal has been filed to blacklist Arthur Hayes from buying HYPE. The move follows his full exit from the token, which he confirmed went toward a Ferrari Testarossa deposit. 

Traders say the community must protect $HYPE from disruptive price swings. The proposal has set off intense debate among holders and market watchers.

Proposal Aims to Block Hayes’ Wallets

The plan was shared by Mercury, a key community voice. It calls for blocking Hayes’ wallets across every venue where HYPE trades. It also suggests adding a buyer confirmation step where users declare they are not Hayes before purchasing.

Another part of the plan includes a bounty program to identify wallets linked to him, referred to as “Hayes alts.” Mercury wrote that HYPE must defend itself from what they call narrative hijacks and price manipulation.

The proposal quickly circulated on X, sparking conversation. Some traders said this was the only way to maintain stability. Others questioned whether banning a single trader would undermine open markets.

The discussion highlights growing tension between open participation and community-driven risk management. Hyperliquid’s governance process will now determine if the measure passes.

Hayes Sale Sparks Hyperliquid Price Debate

Hayes sold his entire HYPE stash on September 21. He said the sale funded his Ferrari deposit, adding a casual remark about the new car. His exit came roughly one month after he predicted the token could gain 126x in the coming years.

That call had brought new speculators into HYPE. The abrupt sale led to accusations of timing the market against followers. Traders joked about the “Hayes Indicator,” a term for price reversals following his trades.

The sale was followed by noticeable volatility. Price action turned choppy, with wicks forming around key levels Hayes was rumored to have entered. Some holders believe his presence fuels instability.

Hayes added more drama with a poll on X asking if he should “get back on the HYPE train.” 

The post left the community split. Some welcomed a possible return, while most rallied harder for the blacklist proposal to go through.

The post Hyperliquid Community Files Proposal to Blacklist Arthur Hayes: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold. Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model.Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month.Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period.Read more
Farcana
FAR$0.000264-8.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,431+0.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:29
Share
Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to a four-week low as long-term holders sell and institutional demand weakens.   Bitcoin’s recent price action has caught the attention of traders around the world. The cryptocurrency has now dropped to a four-week low, after slipping to around $108,700 according to Glassnode.  Analysts say the market is showing signs […] The post Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,431+0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00502-8.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01702+10.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 03:30
Share
Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam

Here’s How Worldcoin (WLD) Price Cycles Signal the Next Rally – Key Levels to Watch