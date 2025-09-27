TLDR: Hypervault allegedly stole $6.3M in crypto, leaving users with empty smart contracts. Nick Olsen, founder, reportedly deleted all social media channels after the incident. Affected users are advised to revoke wallet permissions immediately to protect funds. Blockchain transactions are irreversible, making recovery of lost funds impossible. The crypto community is sounding the alarm after [...] The post Hypervault Rug Pulls $6.3M From Investors, Founder Allegedly Disappears appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Hypervault allegedly stole $6.3M in crypto, leaving users with empty smart contracts. Nick Olsen, founder, reportedly deleted all social media channels after the incident. Affected users are advised to revoke wallet permissions immediately to protect funds. Blockchain transactions are irreversible, making recovery of lost funds impossible. The crypto community is sounding the alarm after [...] The post Hypervault Rug Pulls $6.3M From Investors, Founder Allegedly Disappears appeared first on Blockonomi.

Hypervault Rug Pulls $6.3M From Investors, Founder Allegedly Disappears

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/27 03:59
TLDR:

  • Hypervault allegedly stole $6.3M in crypto, leaving users with empty smart contracts.
  • Nick Olsen, founder, reportedly deleted all social media channels after the incident.
  • Affected users are advised to revoke wallet permissions immediately to protect funds.
  • Blockchain transactions are irreversible, making recovery of lost funds impossible.

The crypto community is sounding the alarm after allegations emerged that Hypervault’s founder, Nick Olsen from Sweden, stole millions from investors. Social media users, including @hypingbull, reported that Hypervault’s smart contracts now hold no assets. 

The controversy has caused panic among users who trusted the platform for crypto investment. Investors are scrambling to safeguard their wallets, as blockchain rules make reversing transactions impossible. Community members are rallying online to warn others and trace the alleged culprit.

According to tweets shared by @hypingbull, multiple users, including @theHYPEconomist, had prior discussions with Olsen before investing. The total value lost is reported to be around $6.3 million in various cryptocurrencies. 

The affected wallets are now empty, and the platform’s website shows no remaining funds. Investors are being urged to act quickly to revoke permissions on any connected wallets to prevent further loss.

Hypervault Crypto Losses Shake Investor Confidence

Following the alleged rug pull, Hypervault deleted all major social channels. Twitter and Discord accounts linked to the project no longer exist, limiting communication. Users expressed frustration, noting that the lack of transparency left them exposed. 

Security experts advise caution when interacting with unaudited smart contracts in decentralized finance platforms.

Community members are sharing contact information linked to Olsen, including the email [email protected]. Some investors are attempting to connect through social platforms to document the alleged scam. 

Despite these efforts, the decentralized nature of blockchain means recovering lost funds is highly unlikely. Analysts warn that such incidents highlight the risks of investing in unverified crypto projects.

Steps Users Can Take After a Crypto Scam

Experts recommend revoking wallet permissions immediately for any platform linked to Hypervault. This limits potential future losses even if funds cannot be retrieved. 

Investors are reminded to use audited contracts and verified platforms to prevent similar outcomes. Community discussion threads are growing as users exchange advice and updates on possible recovery avenues.

