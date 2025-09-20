The post Hypurr NFT Floor Hits $100,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The unreleased Hyperliquid NFTs’ asking price has reached six figures on permissionless OTC markets, with multiple sales above $80,000 this month. Hypurr NFTs, the official Hyperliquid NFTs, are the best-performing NFTs of 2025, and they haven’t even officially launched yet. The Hypurr collection was awarded to the perpetuals trading platform’s top 5000 accounts prior to its token launch in November 2024, and OTC desks traded the unreleased NFTs for between $30,000 and $60,000 throughout most of 2025. However, demand for the collection has skyrocketed as the HYPE token hits new highs, and the floor currently sits at $100,000 on DripTrade, a Hyperliquid-based NFT platform. Hypurr OTC Interface – Drip.Trade There have not been any six-figure sales yet, but there were five sales in September for over $80,000 per NFT, with the highest being $88,000, or roughly 1585 HYPE tokens. Speculation is the main driver behind the intense demand for the Hypurr NFTs, with buyers hoping that NFT holders will receive benefits such as additional HYPE airdrops, ecosystem token distributions, trading fee reductions, or even revenue sharing. Neither Jeff Yan, the founder of Hyperliquid, nor any of the Hyperliquid team has publicly addressed such speculation, remaining tight-lipped over any potential utility the collection may have within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. They also have not revealed why the NFTs haven’t been distributed to eligible users after almost ten months. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/hypurr-nft-floor-hits-usd100-000The post Hypurr NFT Floor Hits $100,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The unreleased Hyperliquid NFTs’ asking price has reached six figures on permissionless OTC markets, with multiple sales above $80,000 this month. Hypurr NFTs, the official Hyperliquid NFTs, are the best-performing NFTs of 2025, and they haven’t even officially launched yet. The Hypurr collection was awarded to the perpetuals trading platform’s top 5000 accounts prior to its token launch in November 2024, and OTC desks traded the unreleased NFTs for between $30,000 and $60,000 throughout most of 2025. However, demand for the collection has skyrocketed as the HYPE token hits new highs, and the floor currently sits at $100,000 on DripTrade, a Hyperliquid-based NFT platform. Hypurr OTC Interface – Drip.Trade There have not been any six-figure sales yet, but there were five sales in September for over $80,000 per NFT, with the highest being $88,000, or roughly 1585 HYPE tokens. Speculation is the main driver behind the intense demand for the Hypurr NFTs, with buyers hoping that NFT holders will receive benefits such as additional HYPE airdrops, ecosystem token distributions, trading fee reductions, or even revenue sharing. Neither Jeff Yan, the founder of Hyperliquid, nor any of the Hyperliquid team has publicly addressed such speculation, remaining tight-lipped over any potential utility the collection may have within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. They also have not revealed why the NFTs haven’t been distributed to eligible users after almost ten months. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/hypurr-nft-floor-hits-usd100-000

Hypurr NFT Floor Hits $100,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:00
The unreleased Hyperliquid NFTs’ asking price has reached six figures on permissionless OTC markets, with multiple sales above $80,000 this month.

Hypurr NFTs, the official Hyperliquid NFTs, are the best-performing NFTs of 2025, and they haven’t even officially launched yet.

The Hypurr collection was awarded to the perpetuals trading platform’s top 5000 accounts prior to its token launch in November 2024, and OTC desks traded the unreleased NFTs for between $30,000 and $60,000 throughout most of 2025.

However, demand for the collection has skyrocketed as the HYPE token hits new highs, and the floor currently sits at $100,000 on DripTrade, a Hyperliquid-based NFT platform.

Hypurr OTC Interface – Drip.Trade

There have not been any six-figure sales yet, but there were five sales in September for over $80,000 per NFT, with the highest being $88,000, or roughly 1585 HYPE tokens.

Speculation is the main driver behind the intense demand for the Hypurr NFTs, with buyers hoping that NFT holders will receive benefits such as additional HYPE airdrops, ecosystem token distributions, trading fee reductions, or even revenue sharing.

Neither Jeff Yan, the founder of Hyperliquid, nor any of the Hyperliquid team has publicly addressed such speculation, remaining tight-lipped over any potential utility the collection may have within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

They also have not revealed why the NFTs haven’t been distributed to eligible users after almost ten months.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/hypurr-nft-floor-hits-usd100-000

