CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4391.98, up 2.8% (+118.19) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
All 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: AVAX (+10.4%) and BCH (+7.8%)
Laggards: FIL (+0.9%) and LTC (+0.9%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/18/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-gains-2-8-as-all-constituents-move-higher