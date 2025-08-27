India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 13:05
RealLink
REAL$0.05778+0.80%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0363+1.00%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023-4.16%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02754+5.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683-0.14%

TLDR:

  • India introduces capital gains tax on crypto trading under new law, placing digital assets alongside gold and real estate.
  • Tax authorities prepare audits targeting undeclared crypto trades, with exchanges asked to supply transaction data.
  • New compliance demands raise costs for exchanges and push investors to reconsider high-frequency price speculation strategies.
  • Blockchain forensics tools now give regulators sharper ability to track undeclared activity across both domestic and offshore accounts.

India’s tax department has turned its focus to undeclared cryptocurrency trades, a move that signals tighter oversight in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. Officials have flagged undisclosed activity and are preparing measures aimed at taxing capital gains. 

For traders, the shift represents growing regulatory scrutiny. For exchanges, it raises compliance risks. And for investors, it sets the stage for stricter rules shaping how crypto moves in and out of India.

Crypto Trading Under Tax Lens

Reports indicate authorities are now reviewing undisclosed crypto activity. The campaign follows the recent enactment of new taxation rules that treat crypto trades alongside assets like gold and real estate.

The Law on Taxation of Speculation and Profiteering, introduced in August 2025, extended capital gains tax to cryptocurrency trading for the first time. Officials said the law would apply gradually, giving investors limited time to adjust before audits expand.

India’s move comes as regulators globally are intensifying checks on virtual assets. According to TRM Labs, disruptions in other regions, such as Iran, have shown how digital assets can both bypass controls and expose users to greater risks. 

Authorities are using such cases as reference points in shaping enforcement.

Tax officers are expected to request trading records from exchanges and independent platforms. Any discrepancies between reported income and blockchain transactions could trigger penalties. Market participants said the scope will likely expand to cover both domestic and offshore accounts tied to Indian users.

Impact on Crypto Price and Exchanges

The clampdown is raising questions around liquidity and trading volumes. Exchanges anticipate higher compliance costs as they align reporting with tax rules. 

Several platforms have already begun strengthening Know Your Customer checks and user reporting frameworks.

For investors, tax exposure changes trading strategies. Analysts believe short-term trades could fall, as higher taxation reduces incentives for frequent price speculation. At the same time, long-term holders may continue using crypto as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness.

According to TRM Labs, domestic exchanges are under pressure following recent hacks and international freezes of linked wallets elsewhere. While those incidents were outside India, they underline vulnerabilities regulators are watching closely. 

Officials argue that stricter oversight could help protect local users from similar disruptions.

Crypto influencers inside the country have started advising followers to maintain clean records. They point out that tax officers are increasingly relying on blockchain forensics to detect unreported trades. In this environment, undisclosed activity carries greater risk of exposure than ever before.

The post India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

PANews reported on August 27th that as of 1:00 PM on the same day, the MyStonks platform's 24-hour trading volume reached $209.11 million. Currently, the platform has 179 RWA token assets listed and 37,063 users. MyStonks is a decentralized digital asset trading platform specializing in US stock token asset and contract trading (supporting up to 20x leverage). Leveraging blockchain technology, it enables efficient and transparent digital asset trading and management, promoting the digitization of traditional assets and enhancing liquidity.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01312+2.90%
Allo
RWA$0.005702+9.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 13:24
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share
Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Recently, Clanker founder and CEO Jack Dishman announced that the project developer Proxystudio has decided to resign immediately because Proxystudio was exposed for a "criminal record" - when working on the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance, it stole about $350,000 worth of funds from the team's wallet. Although he later returned the funds, the incident still brought far-reaching negative impacts.
Velodrome Finance
VELODROME$0.05263+3.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001674+2.32%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002983+13.33%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 10:34
Share

Trending News

More

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets