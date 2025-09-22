Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 18: The Indiana Fever celebrate their 87-85 win in game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the opening game of the WNBA Semi-Finals, the Indiana Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell with 34 points as they torched the Aces 89-73 on the road.

The key of the game seemed to be the pace of play and the disruptive, aggressive defense for the Fever. According to Aces head coach Becky Hammon, the Fever “won in all three categories. They played with a greater sense of urgency and we couldn’t catch up to their pace.”

The Fever ran the floor and scored at will on drives to the basket as well as shot 50% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Fever shot 94% from the charity stripe compared to 83% from Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fever also won the battle on the boards (35 to 33), moved the ball and had 17 assists to the Aces 12, and two less turnovers on the game (12-10).

Balanced Offense for Both Teams

Both teams had a balanced offensive day. The Indiana Fever were again led by Mitchell who shot 52% from the field, went 4-for-6 from three, and swished a perfect six free throws. Mitchell had help from point guard Oydssey Sims (17 points), and Natasha Howard who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Although Ailyah Boston had a quieter scoring afternoon, she contributed 11 boards.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a 3-point basket against the Indiana Fever of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the loss, A’ja Wilson, four-time MVP had yet another double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard Chelsea Gray added 13 points alongside guards Jackie Young (19 points and seven rebounds), and Dana Evans (14 points).

Post Game Press Conference Takeaways

Odyssey Sims, head coach Stephanie White, and Brianna Turner from the Indiana Fever were available to speak to the media about their Game One Semi-Final win 89-73 over the Las Vegas Aces. WNBA

After the game, head coach Stephanie White stated about slowing down and stopping the Aces, “We knew that we needed to limit the threes and we knew that we need to force them to play individually. We can’t let them ping the ball around. I thought our attention to detail for the most part was really good.”

In answering what Mitchell did for the team in the first game of the series, White said, “Kelsey is fast as all get out. I think probably the fastest player in the league with the ball in her hands and she has to work incredibly hard for every shot that she gets so for her to be able to do what she does at the efficiency with which she does it, its pretty incredible. There have been multiple times this season where she’s put us on her back…She continued to distribute and pour into everybody else and you see days like today when we get productive from multiple people that’s what it’s gonna take for us to be success, but Kelsey is definitely the head of the snake for us and she is just a tough shot maker.”

