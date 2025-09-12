Indonesia Pushes Roblox to Revise Age Ratings Amid Safety Concerns

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 16:27
  • Roblox faces potential ban in Indonesia unless it adjusts age ratings to align with local safety rules.
  • Officials demand Roblox comply with IGRS and consider opening a local office for accountability.
  • Indonesia cites child safety concerns after Education Ministry banned Roblox use among elementary school students.
  • With a $1.79B gaming market, Indonesia’s stricter regulations reflect both child protection and local industry growth goals.

Roblox, one of the world’s most popular online gaming platforms, is under growing scrutiny in Indonesia as government officials raise alarms about violent content targeting children and teens.

The Ministry of Communication and Digital signaled that the platform could face a potential ban unless it aligns with the country’s Game Rating System (IGRS).

The move reflects Jakarta’s wider push to safeguard young internet users and hold global tech platforms accountable under local child protection rules. Roblox, in response, has expressed willingness to cooperate, confirming it will work closely with IGRS and make adjustments where necessary.

Government calls for compliance measures

The debate intensified after Minister of Communication and Digital, Meutya Hafid, met with Roblox’s Asia-Pacific team in August.

During the meeting, officials urged the company to comply with local content regulations and even consider opening a local office in Indonesia.

A formal letter from Roblox followed, showing the platform’s readiness to collaborate with authorities and adapt its age rating classifications. This includes adopting the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) system to ensure that Indonesian-specific content guidelines are reflected in how games are categorized.

Child safety concerns spark regulatory push

Concerns over violent content are not new. The Indonesian Education Ministry previously prohibited elementary school students from accessing Roblox, citing risks associated with inappropriate interactions and harmful gameplay elements.

Authorities argue that Roblox, like other global gaming platforms, must take stronger steps to protect children. Government officials also emphasize that compliance with local rules is not negotiable. Failure to meet these requirements could see Roblox restricted or blocked entirely in the Indonesian market.

Local market growth adds pressure

Beyond content safety, economics play a significant role in the standoff. Indonesia’s gaming market was valued at $1.79 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $2.5 billion by 2025. Yet, local developers capture less than 1% of the industry’s revenue.

This disparity has prompted the government to issue new policies, including Presidential Regulation No. 19 of 2024, designed to accelerate domestic gaming development while tightening oversight of foreign platforms.

Roblox’s situation highlights how international companies must adapt quickly to avoid losing access to Southeast Asia’s largest digital market.

Broader global trend of regulation

Roblox’s regulatory challenges in Indonesia are part of a wider global trend. Governments from Europe to Asia are ramping up oversight of gaming platforms, citing concerns about violent content, predatory monetization, and exposure to cyber threats.

Cybersecurity reports have previously flagged Roblox users as targets of malware campaigns on third-party platforms like Discord, further fueling scrutiny. Analysts note that Indonesia’s demand for a local office also mirrors moves by other countries requiring foreign tech giants to establish physical presence for accountability.

 

 

