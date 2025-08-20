Inspired by Pepe – Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700K In Presale

Dubai, UAE, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain inspired by the meme coin character dubbed “Pepe’s brother,” has officially surpassed $700,000 in presale commitments.

The move to change Brett into an Ethereum L2 chain marks a clean break from Brett’s early days on Base. What started as just a dank meme is now shaping into something with actual legs; a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.

Boasting 10 billion tokens in circulation and a strong community ready for the long haul, the next phase is less about internet jokes and more about building something people might actually use.

How a meme token became an Ethereum L2 powerhouse

Layer Brett started life as “Brett”, a meme-based token on Coinbase’s Base network, built around Brett, developed as Pepe the Frog’s cousin. It gained a following, but beyond the cultural nods and meme momentum, Brett didn’t have much room to move. There were limits—technical ones mostly—that made it hard to scale or do anything practical.

Rather than stay boxed in, the team behind Brett decided to make the jump to a dedicated Ethereum L2 chain. That shift unlocked faster transactions, lower gas fees, and native staking features—everything the original version lacked. It’s still the same character at the core, but now with infrastructure that’s built for something more than just laughs.

Presale mechanics and token allocation explained

Layer Brett’s presale has already surpassed $700,000 in contributions, with early supporters able to purchase and optionally stake LBRETT directly through the project’s website. 30% of Layer Brett’s tokens are set aside for the presale. Another 25% is earmarked for staking rewards, while the rest of the pie is split across development, liquidity, marketing, and a 2.5% allocation for the team—locked away for 24 months.

ETH, USDT, and BNB are all accepted during the presale, with wallet support for both MetaMask and Trust Wallet. Everything from purchase to staking happens directly on-chain, with a full rollout lined up once the presale wraps.

What Layer Brett offers beyond the meme

Layer Brett positions itself as more than just a meme-era project. As an Ethereum L 2, the chain is designed to optimize both user experience and network efficiency, while also crucially lowering fees.

And for anyone staking their tokens, those lower costs feed directly into better rewards.

Key features of Layer Brett include:

Faster transaction throughput via off-chain processing

Reduced gas fees compared to Layer 1 Ethereum

Enhanced staking rewards from lower operational overhead

Support for MetaMask and Trust Wallet integrations

On-chain purchase and staking interface via the official site

These capabilities are intended to provide practical utility while retaining the project’s meme-based roots.

What’s next on the Layer Brett roadmap

Layer Brett has launched its core presale and staking functions as an Ethereum L2. Upcoming development items include adjustments to staking rewards, the introduction of NFTs, and features that incorporate basic game mechanics. These are intended to extend platform functionality and encourage continued interaction with the network.

The team’s also planning to roll out cross-chain functionality, making it easier to move assets between Layer Brett and other networks. It’s all aimed at giving the project more reach—and giving users more to do.

Positioning Layer Brett in the Ethereum L2 landscape

Ethereum L2 projects have been gaining ground lately, and Layer Brett is one of a few trying to take meme culture somewhere more practical. By integrating staking rewards and scaling technology, it aims to be more than just a familiar face with a token attached.

It’s still early days, but between the presale traction and what’s laid out on the roadmap, the direction looks clear enough: build something that lasts, and give the community something they can actually use.

About Layer Brett

Layer Brett is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain project developed as an evolution of the original Brett meme coin. Built for scalability, staking, and user rewards, it combines Layer 2 performance benefits with a community-driven ecosystem and a fixed token supply of 10 billion LBRETT.

