Interpol cracks down on African crypto crime: over 1,200 arrested, $37 million in mining and IT equipment confiscated

PANews reported on August 22 that according to Interpol, a joint operation codenamed "Serengeti 2.0" cracked a series of cryptocurrency-related criminal cases, arrested 1,209 suspects, involved nearly 88,000 victims, and recovered funds of US$97.4 million.

During the operation, Zambian authorities dismantled a large-scale cryptocurrency investment fraud ring that had defrauded investors through advertisements totaling $300 million. Additionally, Angolan police seized 25 illegal cryptocurrency mining centers, arrested 60 Chinese nationals, and confiscated mining and IT equipment worth $37 million. This operation, involving 18 African countries and the United Kingdom, has been ongoing since June of this year.