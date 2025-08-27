Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

REX Financial CEO Greg King argued that the future of stablecoins will be shaped by Solana, rather than Ethereum. King stated that Solana stands out in terms of speed and transaction capacity.

“Solana is faster than Ethereum. Frankly, when I saw the discussion of stablecoins being built largely on Ethereum, I thought it was a huge oversight. Solana will be the story of the future for stablecoins,” he said.

King noted that Solana is among the top five cryptocurrency markets and that many analysts believe it has the potential to dethrone Ethereum. However, he added that this view is highly controversial within the crypto ecosystem.

According to experts, Solana is increasingly preferred for tokenization and stablecoin use thanks to its high transaction speed and scalability.

Ethereum, on the other hand, is attempting to address some of its disadvantages against its competitors with layer-2 solutions. Many layer-2 solutions claim to possess the security of the ETH network, enabling much faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions on their own networks and then sending them in bulk to the ETH network.

*This is not investment advice.

