Investor loses 783 bitcoins in one transaction

A cryptocurrency investor lost nearly $91 million worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction after falling victim to a sophisticated scam. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 11:06 UTC, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.

The victim was tricked by fraudsters posing as customer support for a major crypto exchange and a hardware wallet provider. Believing the impostors were legitimate, the investor shared access credentials, enabling the scammers to drain 783 Bitcoin from the wallet within minutes.

ZachXBT revealed the theft on X Thursday, calling it one of the largest Bitcoin losses caused by a social engineering attack. Notably, the wallet address that first received the stolen funds appeared “clean,” showing no prior links to hacks or illicit activity—suggesting the attacker carefully planned the heist to avoid immediate detection.

Launderer hides trail with privacy wallet

The thief quickly moved to hide their tracks. A day after the $91 million heist, the stolen Bitcoin began flowing into Wasabi Wallet, a well-known Bitcoin privacy tool. Using Wasabi’s CoinJoin feature, the funds were bundled with other users’ transactions, scrambled, and redistributed. This process makes it difficult to match the original inputs with outputs, creating a smokescreen that complicates investigators’ efforts to follow the trail from victim to thief.

The tactic is a familiar one. Blockchain analysts say the goal is clear: launder the coins until they appear clean and sizable enough to offload through exchanges or over-the-counter (OTC) brokers without drawing suspicion.

So far, the laundering is ongoing. Small amounts are being siphoned off from the main stash, likely as test runs to check whether exchanges or services block the funds. If not, larger moves may follow.

Interestingly, blockchain investigator ZachXBT ruled out the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s notorious state-backed hackers responsible for some of the biggest crypto heists in history. Instead, he attributed the theft to independent scammers — individuals or loose groups skilled in impersonation and social engineering rather than advanced cyberattacks.

The timing of the heist also fueled speculation. It happened exactly one year after the $243 million theft targeting Genesis creditors in 2024. While no evidence links the two, the anniversary sparked debate online, with some suggesting it was intentional symbolism and others calling it a coincidence.

For many in the crypto space, the theft underscores a troubling truth: while Bitcoin operates on a transparent public ledger, privacy tools still offer criminals powerful ways to erase their digital fingerprints.

Social-engineering scams surge in 2025

The attack underscores the increasing threat of social engineering scams. Rather than relying on technical vulnerabilities, these attacks trick the victims into providing sensitive data, such as passwords, recovery phrases, or private keys.

Recently, scammers have pretended to be trusted crypto companies such as hardware-wallet firms like Ledger and Trezor. A few had tried to send fake letters and emails, saying there were “critical security updates” that required users to hand over their recovery phrases.

The strategies are growing more sophisticated. In April 2025, fraudsters mailed out fraudulent physical letters to U.S. people who own cryptocurrency. The letters falsely warned that wallets would be disabled unless users responded right away. Those who complied lost everything.

Earlier this year, an elderly American lost more than $330 million worth of Bitcoin to a similar scheme. Crypto-related thefts continue to climb. Security firm CertiK said in June that hacks, scams, and exploits stole over $3.1 billion in the first five months of 2025 alone.

The value stolen year-to-date was 17% higher through the end of June than at the same point in 2022. If the pace continues, stolen services will add up to more than $4 billion for the entire year, representing a clear escalation of theft amounts.

Individual compromised wallets now constitute 23.35% of the stolen amount, as previously reported by Cryptopolitan. Now, the focus of hackers is shifting towards personal users rather than exchanges, and around $8.5 billion worth of stolen crypto is currently on chain and being held for laundering.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoiner-duped-out-of-91m/