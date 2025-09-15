iPhone Air: Visionary Design or Practical Sacrifice?

How does the recently announced iPhone Air make you feel? Look beyond its smaller battery or its single camera lens, and focus on what you feel when you see this quintessential Apple marketing image:

Apple wants it to feel futuristic and exciting, and seeing the beautifully crafted presentation of the iPhone Air brought me back to the days of Jony Ive’s voice-over Apple videos–a bygone era when design and excitement could be associated with an Apple product.

Product presentations like the iPod Nano, the original iPhone, or the first Apple Watch were good examples of this. They all consisted of a series of close-up shots of the new product with Jony’s voice-over explaining Apple’s design principles.

After years of stagnant design, the new iPhone Air provides a wave of fresh air to the iPhone 17 lineup. It’s not a radical change, but it clearly signifies a return to the “form over function” philosophy that used to characterize Apple’s products.

Does that mean that the iPhone Air is just looks and nothing else? Perhaps we should go back to a quote that defined Apple for many years, articulated by Jony Ive during the 2013 presentation of iOS 7 (where he paraphrased the famous Steve Jobs quote from 10 years earlier): “We have always thought of design as being so much more than just the way something looks. It’s the whole thing, the way something actually works on so many different levels. Ultimately, of course, design defines so much of our experience.”

The iPhone Air’s seemingly weakest points are already on full display: a thin battery, a camera lens without macro or telephoto capabilities, and a fingerprint-prone polished titanium body. This iPhone is not about functional features—that’s what the base iPhone 17 or Pro models are for—but is instead about providing a premium and distinctive look and feel.

The iPhone Air’s design is its main feature. For it to succeed, Apple must remain committed to the company values described by Ive in 2013, ensuring that software and hardware work well in tandem to provide a good user experience, as it did with previous iPhones.

However, questions about its battery life remain. Apple claims that iOS 26’s Adaptive Power feature–which uses AI to decide which settings and processes to adjust and extend battery life–, aided by the efficiencies of the new Apple silicon N1 networking chip and the C1X modem, will be enough to provide the same battery life on the iPhone Air as the iPhone 16 Pro had. If true, that’s a mind-blowing feat of engineering.

Understandably, Apple has to be bold when positioning the new iPhone Air in such a competitive arena. It needs to convince people to upgrade their phones, and Apple is banking on them believing that there are no compromises.

With the release of the iPhone X in 2017, Apple started a complicated path where slick design and professional hardware were combined into the same product: the Pro lineup. Over time, and as the industry continued to compete with better cameras, bigger batteries, and better screens, Apple cornered itself with a product that tried to satisfy those who wanted both form and function.

“Apple is one of the most thoughtful companies when it comes to design. And this [iPhone Air] design includes everything: the look, the features, the positioning, the words used to describe it. All of this forms a sufficient justification for people to overcome their barriers to purchase. […] And it perfectly separates the two sales models that were competing within the iPhone Pro. They no longer compete.” –Designer and YouTuber Ilia Werner.

Apple needed to separate its product lineup if it wanted to create the space to provide the most complete functionality–the Pro models–and, in parallel, recover the differentiating premium factor that the iPhone once used to revolutionize the smartphone industry. The iPhone Air is the beginning of this new path for Apple’s reinvention.

Both the iPhone mini and Plus models ended up being discontinued due to weak sales. The iPhone Air intends to take their place as part of Apple’s diversification plans, and at the same time, it attempts to reinvigorate a side of the company that seems long-forgotten: exciting design as the product. In a few more days, we’ll see if Apple’s efforts start paying off.

