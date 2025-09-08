It’s Funny How the Mainstream Media Ignores XRP: Altcoin Daily Founder

Austin Arnold, founder of Altcoin Daily, recently remarked that it's strange how mainstream media in the U.S. continues to overlook XRP. His observation comes amid growing international coverage of XRP. For context, a recent segment by German broadcaster DER AKTIONÄR TV highlighted Ripple’s progress in cross-border payments, its regulatory clarity following the SEC case, and its potential as a bridge currency for international banking. The contrast between international recognition and perceived silence in the U.S. has reignited discussions within the XRP community. Global Spotlight vs. "U.S. Silence" While German media emphasized XRP’s expanding role in payments and even covered investment products like futures and certificates, major American outlets have largely remained silent or have offered minimal coverage—at least not on par with what XRP supporters want. XRP proponents argue that mainstream focus remains heavily toward Bitcoin and Ethereum, leaving XRP in the shadows despite its increasing adoption in specific financial corridors. XRP Community Reactions Reactions to Arnold’s comments were diverse. One user, Djtomt, argued that XRP holders should stop trying to evangelize the asset. To him, if others fail to recognize its value, that’s their own concern. Meanwhile, Ken Rasmussen suggested the lack of coverage might be intentional. He speculated that powerful interests could be suppressing attention until XRP is "ready." Hasan criticized mainstream narratives that treat Bitcoin almost like a cult, claiming the masses blindly follow it while ignoring promising alternatives such as XRP. In contrast, Matt Kvi advised caution, suggesting that XRP investors might want to avoid seeking mainstream media attention. In his view, assets heavily promoted by the media often become overhyped and risky. Views of Critics However, not everyone believes XRP deserves more attention. Cryptavocato dismissed it as a low-adoption layer-1 blockchain with numerous competitors. He claimed its popularity is due to uninformed speculation rather than genuine innovation. Shaolin Chad also criticized Ripple’s banking narrative. He noted that many in the crypto space initially viewed crypto as a way to move away from traditional finance, not integrate with it. "Blessing in Disguise" However, some commenters saw the media's silence as a blessing. LJM suggested that the lack of mainstream attention keeps prices lower for dedicated investors while reducing the risk of negative propaganda. GemsFinderr predicted that mainstream media will continue to ignore the asset until a major price breakout occurs. Crypto community Reactions XRP Actually Gets Covered It’s worth noting that XRP and Ripple do receive significant U.S. media coverage from outlets like CNBC, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune Magazine, and FOX Business, particularly during breaking court developments or major insider revelations. Just last month, USA Today named XRP a top crypto pick for investors with a $500 budget, citing its strong fundamentals, growing utility, and favorable regulatory outlook. While the article noted that XRP’s near-$3 price might limit explosive gains, it argued that XRP is a smart, accessible investment backed by real adoption and long-term potential. Likewise, Forbes recently published a deep dive forecasting XRP’s price outlook for the next five years. However, the outlet has also published critical pieces in the past, such as a March 2024 article that referred to XRP and Ripple as “zombies” and “good-for-nothing” projects.