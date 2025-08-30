Japanese Game Developer Gumi to Acquire 2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP

Gumi confirmed its board of directors approved the acquisition of XRP XRP $2.80 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $166.53 B Vol. 24h: $7.36 B to complement the company’s existing Bitcoin exposure.

According to the official announcement, Gumi’s board approved a strategic investment of 2.5 billion Japanese Yen ($17 million) in XRP, targeting the acquisition of 6 million tokens through a phased approach spanning September 2025 to February 2026

In February 2025, the company invested 1 billion Japanese Yen ($6.6 million) into Bitcoin, marking its first allocation into crypto. The new plan extends this approach, with XRP purchases scheduled between September 2025 and February 2026.

The company hints that the XRP acquisition reflects a longer-term strategy to align its balance sheet with blockchain-driven revenue opportunities. By adding Ripple’s token, Gumi seeks to strengthen its dominance within the growing global payments and remittance ecosystem supported by XRP.

Gumi also emphasized that XRP, unlike Bitcoin BTC $108 303 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $53.05 B , offers financial utility beyond store-of-value properties. Bitcoin will remain the company’s income-generating and stability asset, while XRP is intended to provide access to growth areas in blockchain-based financial services.

Gumi XRP Purchases Deepens Ripple-SBI Holdings’ Partnership

Gumi cited its shareholder relationship with SBI Holdings as a key factor in the decision. SBI is Ripple’s largest partner in Japan and co-manages SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture focused on deploying blockchain payment systems across Japan and wider Asian markets. The company described XRP as “strategically compatible” with its operations given SBI’s influence.

Ripple and SBI recently announced plans to introduce the RLUSD stablecoin into Japan by early 2026, aiming to provide enterprises with a regulated and reliable settlement option. Gumi said the XRP purchase aligns with this broader strategy, as the token continues to anchor cross-border payments and liquidity networks in the region.

The company confirmed it will evaluate its Bitcoin and XRP holdings at market value every quarter, reporting gains and losses through its income statement. This approach emphasizes intent to manage digital assets with transparency and integrate them into its financial reporting structure.

In addition to its Bitcoin holdings, XRP’s central role in cross-border payments infrastructure, particularly in remittances and liquidity provision offers alternative use cases By adopting a dual-asset strategy, the company expects to balance stability through Bitcoin and growth potential through XRP exposure.

In terms of price reaction, Ripple (XRP) price is trading at $2.82 down 5% intraday as profit-taking intensified on Friday after losing the vital $3 support earlier in the week.

Best Wallet Presale in Demand as XRP Adoption Expands in Japan

As XRP adoption strengthens across payments and liquidity services, global demand for secure multi-chain solutions like Best Wallet (BEST) is on the rise. Best Wallet is positioned itself as a new innovative platform for traders managing assets like XRP alongside other tokens.

The project has raised over $15 million in its ongoing presale, attracting investors with low transaction fees, competitive staking rewards, and early access to decentralized applications. Its built-in multi-chain compatibility makes it an appealing option for users seeking seamless movement between XRP, Bitcoin, and other assets.

With discounted entry tiers still open before the next presale price increase, prospective participants can secure BEST tokens directly through the official Best Wallet platform.

next

The post Japanese Game Developer Gumi to Acquire 2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP appeared first on Coinspeaker.