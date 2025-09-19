Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 77, bringing its total holdings to 1,350.

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to CoinDesk, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced on September 18th that it had purchased approximately 77 additional bitcoins for 1.32 billion yen. The purchase was completed over four trading days, from August 28 to September 17, 2025. This additional purchase brings the company's total bitcoin holdings to approximately 1,350, with a total purchase price of 20.3 billion yen. According to Bitcoin Treasury, which tracks corporate bitcoin holdings, Remixpoint currently ranks 40th globally and 3rd in Japan.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.