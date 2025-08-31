Japanese nail salon operator Convano plans to raise $3 billion to support its Bitcoin treasury reserves

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Bloomberg, Convano, a Japanese nail salon operator listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced that it would raise approximately 434 billion yen (approximately US$3 billion) to support its Bitcoin treasury reserves. The company aims to purchase 21,000 Bitcoins, equivalent to 0.1% of the total supply of Bitcoin, making it one of the world's largest Bitcoin holders.

It is reported that Convano plans to continue purchasing Bitcoin in three stages, with holdings reaching 2,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2025, 10,000 Bitcoins in August 2026, and 21,000 Bitcoins in March 2027.