‘Jaws’ Makes Box Office Comeback As ‘Weapons’ Returns To No. 1

2025/09/01 02:34
Topline

Steven Spielberg’s iconic flick “Jaws” returned to theaters for a 50th anniversary re-release and beat out newcomer and Austin Butler-headlined “Caught Stealing” at the box office this Labor Day weekend, as Zach Cregger’s horror hit “Weapons” returned to the top spot after briefly falling behind a Netflix animated musical.

The Steven Spielberg flick returned 50 years after its theatrical release.

Getty Images

Key Facts

“Jaws,” which returned to 3,200 theaters 50 years after its initial theatrical release in June 1975, ranked second at the box office after collecting $8.1 million through Sunday and an estimated $9.8 million through Monday.

The Spielberg film fell behind “Weapons,” which jumped back to headline the box office in its fourth weekend of release after drawing $10.2 million over three days and about $12.4 million into Labor Day.

Behind “Jaws” came box office newcomers Darren Aronofsky’s “Caught Stealing” at No. 3, bringing in $7.8 million over three days and $9.5 million through Monday, and the Benedict Cumberbatch- and Olivia Colman-led “The Roses,” which collected $6.4 million through Sunday and $8 million through Monday.

Between “Caught Stealing” and “The Roses” sat Disney’s “Freakier Friday” at No. 4, bringing in $6.5 million and $8.3 million over the three- and four-day periods, respectively.

Surprising Fact

“Weapons” reclaimed the weekend box office crown after being succeeded by “Kpop Demon Hunters,” an animated musical that debuted with an estimated $18 million. The film, the second-most-streamed film on Netflix since its release in June, opened at roughly 1,700 theaters across the U.S. and Canada and sold out an estimated 1,100 screenings. A soundtrack for the film also saw success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart of highest-selling albums, while songs “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” reached No. 2, No. 4 and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Big Number

“Jaws” was the highest-grossing film ever following its 1975 release, bringing in $480 million at the global box office. It was later surpassed by “Star Wars,” which was released in 1977 and collected $775 million globally.

Key Background

A 50th anniversary re-release headlines a cooled summer period for movie theaters. Among the leaders at the box office in recent weeks, including “Weapons,” “Freakier Friday” and “Fantastic Four: The First Steps,” are weeks old, as new releases have yet to bring in substantial revenue. Paul Dergarabedian, a box office analyst for Comscore, told Forbes that each weekend in August grossed less than the corresponding weekend last year. On Aug. 25, the 10 top-grossing films at domestic theaters each brought in less than $5 million, marking one of the worst days at the theater in five months. Dergarabedian said he expects the box office to recover in November and December, with sequels like “Wicked: For Good” and “Zootopia 2” hitting theaters.

Further Reading

ForbesSummer Box Office Grinds To A Halt With Lack Of Big ReleasesBy Conor MurrayForbes‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Jumps To No. 1 At Box Office During Limited Release—Two Months After Streaming DebutBy Zachary Folk

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/31/jaws-re-release-beats-newcomers-at-box-office-as-weapons-returns-to-no-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

The bank, which holds more in retail customer deposits than any other in Japan, is aiming to attract younger users with the move.
Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Een opvallend patroon in de Hash Ribbons indicator is uitgelicht door een analist. Analist Crypto Rover deelde op 30 augustus 2025 via X een grafiek waarin drie opeenvolgende buy signalen zichtbaar zijn. Dit is een zeldzame gebeurtenis die in eerdere marktcycli samenhing met sterke prijsstijgingen van Bitcoin. De Bitcoin koers bleef daarbij dicht bij belangrijke steunzones, waardoor de signalen extra betekenis kregen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Bitcoin koers krijgt drie zeldzame signalen De Hash Ribbons indicator baseert zich op het rekenvermogen van het Bitcoin netwerk, de zogenoemde hash rate. Hierbij worden de 10-daagse en 30-daagse voortschrijdende gemiddelden vergeleken. Wanneer miners tijdelijk stoppen met minen en later terugkeren, kan dit duiden op herstel in de markt. Dit wordt zichtbaar in de vorm van een buy signaal. In de gedeelde grafiek waren drie afzonderlijke signalen te zien, weergegeven als blauwe balken. Deze markeringen kwamen ook voor in eerdere fases waarin de Bitcoin koers herstelde, zoals in de aanloop naar de bullrun van 2021. Omdat de indicator vrijwel nooit vlak voor een top verschijnt, wordt dit patroon vaak beschouwd als een teken van aanhoudende kracht in plaats van een waarschuwingssignaal. Triple Buy Signal from Hash Ribbons, Just Like Before the 2021 Rally. Hash Ribbons, one of the most reliable on-chain indicators, has flashed three buy signals for Bitcoin in recent months. It doesn’t mark exact bottoms but consistently points to big upside potential. NEVER… pic.twitter.com/fV8ZKu6cWe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) August 30, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Historische rol van Hash Ribbons De Hash Ribbons strategie wordt al jaren gevolgd door traders en analisten. Het principe is eenvoudig: als miners massaal stoppen, wijst dit meestal op stress in de sector. Wanneer de hash rate vervolgens weer aantrekt, betekent dat dat miners hun activiteiten hervatten en de druk afneemt. In eerdere cycli kwamen de signalen vaak in perioden waarin de Bitcoin koers net hersteld was van een neerwaartse beweging. Het signaal fungeerde dan als een soort bevestiging dat de zwakke fase achter de rug was. Voorbeelden hiervan zijn te vinden in 2016, 2019 en 2021, waar buy signalen werden gevolgd door aanzienlijke prijsstijgingen. Het feit dat er nu drie signalen kort na elkaar verschenen, versterkt volgens analisten de relevantie van dit moment. Het suggereert dat het herstelproces van miners krachtiger is dan normaal. Wat maakt dit signaal uniek voor de Bitcoin koers Normaal gesproken verschijnt een Hash Ribbons buy signaal slechts enkele keren per marktcyclus. Een reeks van drie signalen binnen korte tijd is bijzonder en wordt gezien als extra bevestiging. Het wijst op een fase waarin miners meerdere malen onder druk stonden maar telkens terugkeerden, wat de basis kan leggen voor een stabielere marktstructuur. De Bitcoin koers beweegt ondertussen rond belangrijke technische zones. Wanneer deze steun behouden blijft, kan het signaal meer impact krijgen. De combinatie van netwerkherstel en stabiele koersniveaus maakt dit scenario uniek in vergelijking met eerdere cycli. Belangrijk om te benoemen is dat Hash Ribbons niet bedoeld is om exacte bodems aan te wijzen. De kracht van de indicator zit vooral in het signaleren van herstelmomenten. Het geeft een indicatie dat de ergste verkoopdruk bij miners voorbij is, maar de precieze timing van prijsbewegingen blijft afhankelijk van bredere omstandigheden. Naast de technische kant spelen ook externe factoren mee. Denk aan macro-economische ontwikkelingen, besluiten van toezichthouders en liquiditeit in de markt. Zulke elementen kunnen de snelheid en omvang van eventuele koersbewegingen beïnvloeden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Metaplanet plans to raise $3.8 billion by issuing 555 million preferred shares

Metaplanet plans to raise $3.8 billion by issuing 555 million preferred shares

Metaplanet has lost half its market value in under three months. The Japanese firm, which began 2025 as a breakout crypto stock after jumping over 400%, is now in freefall. Since mid-June, shares have dropped 54%, wiping out gains that were driven by aggressive Bitcoin buying and wild investor hype. President Simon Gerovich, the former […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.84+2.02%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2475-4.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02732+1.67%
