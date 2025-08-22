Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)

2025/08/22 17:04
Dominalt
The crypto markets are looking very nervous, and we haven’t seen such negative sentiment in the market since June 22nd. The next 24 hours are going to be very critical for both crypto and the stock market because of Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The big questions are why, how much volatility should we expect, and how should we be prepared to deal with it? If Jerome Powell hints at something that the market is fearing, the next four to six weeks are going to be very ugly for the entire market.

What is happening right now?

FED chair Jerome Powell will take the stage at Jackson Hole this Friday, and history tells us that post-Jackson Hole Symposium, the broader market sees a sharp decline.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

For instance, in August 2023, the market saw a sharp 4.11% decline, and in August 2022, the market corrected by more than 7% after Jackson Hole. The big question is what will happen this time and how you should be prepared to deal with…

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset's circulating supply. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. Asset manager BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day.
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum's Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum's Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY […] The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum's Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
