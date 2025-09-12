JuCoin evolves into Ju.com, reshaping the ecosystem

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

JuCoin has rebranded as Ju.com, marking its shift from a crypto trading platform to a broader RWA-focused financial infrastructure.

Formerly known as JuCoin, the platform has officially rebranded as Ju.com. This brand transition signals not only the company’s ambition to become a global ecosystem, but also highlights how the integration of blockchain with traditional assets is transforming the fundamental logic of capital markets.

User base and data: Explosive growth in just one year

Since the arrival of the new management team in 2024, Ju.com’s data curve and product capabilities have experienced an undeniable surge. Registered users soared from five million to fifty million in a single year. Daily trading volume rose to five billion dollars. The JU token price, once at $0.10, broke past the $20 mark, making it one of the strongest-performing ecosystem tokens of the year.

The global community has surpassed 26 million members. Ju.com now operates in over 100 countries and regions. On the technical side, the JuChain L1 blockchain delivers fast one-second block times and is EVM-compatible, with more than a million on-chain interaction addresses, enabling users to freely switch multi-chain assets through a seamless interface.

Mechanism innovation: The JU growth story and engines

This momentum did not come from a single product or marketing slogans, but rather from persistent mechanism innovation and authentic community consensus. The JU story began with an IDO refund airdrop, where users participated at zero cost. This early-stage distribution model significantly lowered investment risk. The platform replaced traditional fundraising with a “protect the investor first” approach, enabling early users to hold JU at minimal cost, with wide distribution around the $2 level, which fostered a solid base of community consensus.

As JuChain and JuCard ecosystem applications launched, JU gradually became the platform’s unified payment and utility token, with both trading fee discounts and governance rights driving demand. The ten to twenty dollar surge was the direct result of business expansion and practical ecosystem demand combined with controlled token supply. Growing user volume and trading activity provided a foundation for value realization.

It is this interplay of mechanism, community, and ecosystem that has led to JU’s remarkable growth and stickiness over the past year. Yet the platform’s most imaginative leap forward is taking place in its systematic implementation of stock RWA.

Reinvention: The new paradigm of liquidity driven by stock RWA

The Hong Kong stock market has faced persistent liquidity challenges for years. Many blue-chip and mid-cap stocks see low daily trading volumes, high participation barriers, limited financing channels, and expensive transaction fees that are difficult to resolve through conventional policies. Most industry “stock tokenization” schemes can only map income rights, not genuine shareholder registration, dividends, or voting rights, often causing token and stock value to diverge.

The partnership between Ju.com and global RWA broker xBrokers has emerged as the catalyst for a new round of RWA innovation. The underlying design of xBrokers breaks from the old mapping model by adopting fully compliant brokerage for 1:1 real stock purchases and registration. The on-chain certificate held by investors is always backed by real, physical assets. All rights are verifiable, transferable, and eligible for dividends, constituting a true “real stock, on-chain proof” system.

Even more crucial, xBrokers introduces the PoSL (Proof of Stocks Liquidity) mechanism to stock RWA. Users can stake blue-chip Hong Kong stocks and other real equities to obtain on-chain liquidity certificates, which then entitle them to mining power for “stock mining.”

Mining power continually releases platform tokens and points, with listed companies providing liquidity reserves to sustain ongoing token and dividend flows. Investors keep all traditional shareholder rights while also receiving secondary returns from liquidity mining, forming a cycle of dividend income plus mining rewards.

This design integrates Hong Kong stock trading, stock staking, and private placement subscription into a single system. After KYC, users can directly trade blue-chip and exclusive code stocks using fiat or stablecoins at ultra-low fees and without redundant processes. Idle stocks can be staked as “mining machines,” earning both dividend income and points.

The platform’s innovative “private placement blind box” allows ordinary users to subscribe to high-quality IPO shares with digital currencies, learning the actual targets only after subscription, and potentially obtaining multiples or even hundreds of times their initial investment.

Listed companies, community organizations, and individual investors all participate in this new liquidity flywheel: companies can issue shares on-chain for greater liquidity and fundraising efficiency, communities can launch joint investments and share profits, and individuals enjoy low barriers and diversified returns.

The initial offerings include blue-chip Hong Kong stocks such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Xiaomi, with full rights registration and on-chain dividend synchronization, drawing particular attention from investors across the Chinese diaspora and Southeast Asia.

The future blueprint and expansion path of stock RWA

Looking forward, the room for stock RWA development within the Ju.com and xBrokers ecosystem is far from fully realized. The platform aims to launch the first batch of blue-chip stock staking and private placement functions by the end of 2025, and cover more than 100 listed Hong Kong companies and 1,000 community brokers within a year.

The system will then extend to U.S. stocks, ETFs, bonds, and other asset categories, while RWA lending, index funds, and institutional clearing will be introduced sequentially, establishing a global infrastructure for stock RWA at the core.

Market expectations are that xBrokers could unlock a tidal wave of liquidity by connecting web3 funds with traditional equity markets. Just the blue-chip Hong Kong stock staking and private placement subscriptions are expected to inject liquidity in the hundreds of billions. The platform has set its 2026 targets at 100 million users and $10 billion in daily trading volume.

On the technical and compliance front, xBrokers is advancing license applications for the EU MiCA, Japanese virtual asset regulation, and Australia’s AFSL to support compliant launches of U.S. stocks, ETFs, and bonds worldwide. The next phase will also support the “Wall Street Mining Power” initiative, enabling blue-chip U.S. stock staking, rewards, and one-click global asset allocation.

In the future, ordinary users will be able to rebalance portfolios of A-shares, U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and cryptocurrencies with a single action, while professional and institutional investors will have access to T+0 bulk settlement and unified cross-border asset management.

Rumors and forward-looking observations

The latest market rumors indicate that Ju.com will pilot its innovative private placement subscription mechanism at the Hong Kong summit on September 20, with the first round supporting 20–30 blue-chip Hong Kong stocks for staking and mining, likely sparking a new wave of on-chain subscriptions. Blind box private placements will be released in stages alongside broader market conditions, using high volatility and community rewards to fuel user enthusiasm.

The xBrokers team is working closely with global compliant brokers and clearing agencies, and aims to build a cross-border KYC and asset recognition system for the RWA track. Dividend and governance rights for stockholders will be transparently executed on-chain, and the platform will continue to optimize the safety of liquidity reserves and adaptation to global compliance.

Cross-border compliance, the security of asset liquidity pools, risk control during extreme events, and market education remain the core challenges for the next stage of the platform. However, the “real stock on-chain, multiple incentives, and one-stop access” brought by xBrokers is setting a new standard for both the Hong Kong and global RWA markets.

If this mechanism is successfully implemented and replicated, Hong Kong’s market liquidity, valuation, and financing efficiency could see a structural upgrade. At the same time, the convergence of global web3 and traditional equity capital is poised to deliver users a new paradigm of asset allocation and risk management.

Conclusion

Ju.com’s journey, from crypto asset platform to RWA financial infrastructure, has consistently focused on three main objectives: verifiable real rights, configurable asset portfolios, and sustainable financial experience. Through liquidity mechanisms, compliance expansion, hardware ecosystem, and product innovation, the platform brings new vitality to both the RWA track and the Hong Kong stock market.

For investors, stock RWA means moving from passive trading to active participation, from static holdings to diversified income streams. As the lines between blockchain and traditional finance continue to blur, Ju.com is emerging as a leading force in building the next generation of global investment infrastructure.