Judge Dismisses Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Against NY Times

Key Points: The judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times.

Potential repercussions for Truth Social and TRUMP coin.

No immediate crypto market shifts tied to the lawsuit.

A US judge dismissed Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, citing violations of federal rules, and permitted an amendment to the complaint.

No immediate impact on Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures has been observed, but potential implications for his crypto brand and market perception remain under scrutiny.

$15B Lawsuit Dismissal Sparks Speculation on TRUMP Coin Impact

Donald Trump filed the lawsuit on September 16th, claiming The New York Times harmed his business ventures, including Truth Social and TRUMP cryptocurrency. News of the dismissal emerged as the court required more clarity in the complaint.

Despite the dismissal, no immediate market reactions in the cryptocurrency sphere have been noted. The financial and digital impacts remain uncertain as the case progresses through legal avenues and potential amendments.

Reactions have been measured, with stakeholders awaiting further developments. The judge’s comment:

underscores the need for precision in legal filings.

TRUMP Token Trading Volumes Drop Amid Legal Turmoil

Did you know? Trump’s legal issues contrast with past cases such as Elon Musk’s lawsuits, which temporarily influenced market sentiments, demonstrating unique crypto-law dynamics.

CoinMarketCap data shows that as of September 20, 2025, the OFFICIAL TRUMP TRUMP token trades at $8.47 with a market cap of $1.69 billion. Trading volume has decreased by 37.33% over the past 24 hours, despite being the focus of ongoing developments.

OFFICIAL TRUMP(TRUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:36 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that legal outcomes could influence regulatory perceptions of crypto projects tied to public figures. Historically, such cases tempt speculative market activities. The dismissal offers a period of analysis before any lasting market or regulatory shifts occur.