ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Judge rules Activision officials to face charges over Microsoft takeover deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Delaware judge ruled on Thursday that former Activision Blizzard officials, including Chief Executive Bobby Kotick, must face most of a lawsuit from Microsoft. The lawsuit alleged that the firm’s officials shortchanged shareholders when Microsoft bought the Call of Duty game maker for $75.4 million. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court declared that shareholders in the proposed lawsuit can pursue their claim that Kotick and other Activision officials breached their fiduciary duties. The judge also dismissed two claims against Microsoft. Judge finds sufficient allegations against Kotick’s sale process manipulation BREAKING: Microsoft wins US court battle against the FTC to acquire Activision Blizzard 😳 pic.twitter.com/PjOOtqfQuY — Jon (@MrDalekJD) July 11, 2023 Court documents revealed that shareholders, led by the Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, took legal action against Kotick for rushing into the merger so he could retain his job and $400 million in change-of-control benefits. The plaintiff also accused the tech executive of insulating himself from claims he was aware of widespread harassment at Activision. The accusers claimed that the $ 95-per-share takeover price was too low from the beginning, and worsened as Activision’s performance improved during the 21-month regulatory approval process for the merger, which was finalized in October 2023. The federal judge stated in an 83-page document that there were sufficient allegations that Kotick manipulated the sale process to favor Microsoft. McCormick found that Kotick ensured speed and certainty during the sale. The Delaware Chancery Court also found it reasonably conceivable that Activision officials put Kotick’s interest ahead of those of shareholders. McCormick highlighted that the officials allowed a lowball takeover price while concerns about harassment were lowering Activision’s stock. The judge also dismissed allegations that Microsoft aided and abetted the alleged breaches, even though the tech company may have passively allowed the deal to continue… The post Judge rules Activision officials to face charges over Microsoft takeover deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Delaware judge ruled on Thursday that former Activision Blizzard officials, including Chief Executive Bobby Kotick, must face most of a lawsuit from Microsoft. The lawsuit alleged that the firm’s officials shortchanged shareholders when Microsoft bought the Call of Duty game maker for $75.4 million. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court declared that shareholders in the proposed lawsuit can pursue their claim that Kotick and other Activision officials breached their fiduciary duties. The judge also dismissed two claims against Microsoft. Judge finds sufficient allegations against Kotick’s sale process manipulation BREAKING: Microsoft wins US court battle against the FTC to acquire Activision Blizzard 😳 pic.twitter.com/PjOOtqfQuY — Jon (@MrDalekJD) July 11, 2023 Court documents revealed that shareholders, led by the Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, took legal action against Kotick for rushing into the merger so he could retain his job and $400 million in change-of-control benefits. The plaintiff also accused the tech executive of insulating himself from claims he was aware of widespread harassment at Activision. The accusers claimed that the $ 95-per-share takeover price was too low from the beginning, and worsened as Activision’s performance improved during the 21-month regulatory approval process for the merger, which was finalized in October 2023. The federal judge stated in an 83-page document that there were sufficient allegations that Kotick manipulated the sale process to favor Microsoft. McCormick found that Kotick ensured speed and certainty during the sale. The Delaware Chancery Court also found it reasonably conceivable that Activision officials put Kotick’s interest ahead of those of shareholders. McCormick highlighted that the officials allowed a lowball takeover price while concerns about harassment were lowering Activision’s stock. The judge also dismissed allegations that Microsoft aided and abetted the alleged breaches, even though the tech company may have passively allowed the deal to continue…

Judge rules Activision officials to face charges over Microsoft takeover deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 05:40
COM
COM$0.004647+7.44%
SQUID MEME
GAME$45.8546-1.89%
4
4$0.07385+18.25%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00144296-0.49%

A Delaware judge ruled on Thursday that former Activision Blizzard officials, including Chief Executive Bobby Kotick, must face most of a lawsuit from Microsoft. The lawsuit alleged that the firm’s officials shortchanged shareholders when Microsoft bought the Call of Duty game maker for $75.4 million.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court declared that shareholders in the proposed lawsuit can pursue their claim that Kotick and other Activision officials breached their fiduciary duties. The judge also dismissed two claims against Microsoft.

Judge finds sufficient allegations against Kotick’s sale process manipulation

Court documents revealed that shareholders, led by the Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, took legal action against Kotick for rushing into the merger so he could retain his job and $400 million in change-of-control benefits. The plaintiff also accused the tech executive of insulating himself from claims he was aware of widespread harassment at Activision.

The accusers claimed that the $ 95-per-share takeover price was too low from the beginning, and worsened as Activision’s performance improved during the 21-month regulatory approval process for the merger, which was finalized in October 2023. The federal judge stated in an 83-page document that there were sufficient allegations that Kotick manipulated the sale process to favor Microsoft. McCormick found that Kotick ensured speed and certainty during the sale.

The Delaware Chancery Court also found it reasonably conceivable that Activision officials put Kotick’s interest ahead of those of shareholders. McCormick highlighted that the officials allowed a lowball takeover price while concerns about harassment were lowering Activision’s stock.

The judge also dismissed allegations that Microsoft aided and abetted the alleged breaches, even though the tech company may have passively allowed the deal to continue while it occurred. McCormick also dismissed other claims against the Activision defendants.

Kotick faced intense scrutiny in 2021 during his tenure as CEO of Activision Blizzard, as the California Civil Rights Department launched investigations into the firm for potential workplace harassment and discrimination. The department and the video game company settled the case for $54 million by December 2023. According to court documents, both parties agreed that no court or independent investigation has substantiated any allegations of harassment at Activision, nor have the company’s senior executives tolerated such behavior.

Activision reports positive growth for Q3

Kotick’s tenure as CEO of Activision also faced two federal settlements related to purported workplace misconduct. Activision settled one $18 million agreement with the Employment Opportunity Commission, and one $35 million agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Activision Blizzard’s stock gained by 22.81% on Friday and is currently priced at $94.42, showing a significant year-to-date gain. The surge comes as the firm released its Q3 earnings report, showing that strong sales from key franchises and growth in their live services contributed to the momentum. 

Activision reported earnings per share of $2.73 in the last quarter, which aligned closely with market expectations. The firm’s management also raised its guidance for the remainder of the year, enhancing market sentiment. Activision has disclosed plans to expand its reach in the esports sector, as its popular franchises, such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, have fueled its significant growth.

Microsoft also announced that it has reached proposed settlements in lawsuits pending in several U.S. states. The plaintiffs in the case alleged that the tech company had unlawfully employed anticompetitive means to maintain a monopoly in certain software markets. They also alleged that Microsoft ended up overcharging consumers who licensed its software for use in specific U.S. states for its operating system.

Microsoft denied the allegations and claimed it developed and sold its products at fair and reasonable prices. The firm confirmed that it has finalized settlements in California, New York, and Iowa; however, the programs in those states are still distributing benefits.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/activision-officials-must-face-claims/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,302.54
$103,302.54$103,302.54

-0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,387.40
$3,387.40$3,387.40

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3002
$2.3002$2.3002

+1.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.76
$160.76$160.76

+0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0647
$1.0647$1.0647

-1.88%