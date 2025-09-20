The post ‘Justice for Celeste’ tokens spark outrage: Tribute or exploitation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has gripped social media after her decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of singer D4vd’s car. Screenshots circulating online allege the artist had been grooming her since she was 12, causing widespread outrage and calls for justice. As police continue investigating and have yet to confirm the case as homicide, the crypto world hit a new low. Source: DexScreener Dozens of “Justice for Celeste” memecoins have appeared on decentralized exchanges, with some climbing to nearly $1 million in market cap and millions in daily trading volume. The top token crossed a $432K market cap at press time, with over $3 million in 24-hour volume, surging 348% despite dropping 16% in the last hour. Other versions had market caps ranging from $340K to $463K, though some experienced sharp intraday losses exceeding 24%.  One newer variant surged 615% in a single day, backed by $275K in trading volume, while another recorded a staggering $1.7 million in trades within just 33 minutes of its launch. Is it really the thought that counts? Not everyone sees these tokens as a tribute, and rightly so. After news spread that one CELESTE team had tracked down the victim’s mother in Mexico to arrange donations, social media reactions turned sharply divided. Supporters framed it as a genuine way to provide financial help, while critics accused the project of doxxing and exploiting grief for profit. Source: X One user called the entire effort “slimey and gross,” arguing it was more about marketing and trading gains than justice. Memecoin market ends the week in green Stepping back from the controversy, the broader memecoin market has actually had a strong week. Heavyweights like Dogecoin [DOGE], Shiba Inu [SHIB], and Pepe [PEPE] all posted steady gains, while newer names like MemeCore [M] and… The post ‘Justice for Celeste’ tokens spark outrage: Tribute or exploitation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has gripped social media after her decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of singer D4vd’s car. Screenshots circulating online allege the artist had been grooming her since she was 12, causing widespread outrage and calls for justice. As police continue investigating and have yet to confirm the case as homicide, the crypto world hit a new low. Source: DexScreener Dozens of “Justice for Celeste” memecoins have appeared on decentralized exchanges, with some climbing to nearly $1 million in market cap and millions in daily trading volume. The top token crossed a $432K market cap at press time, with over $3 million in 24-hour volume, surging 348% despite dropping 16% in the last hour. Other versions had market caps ranging from $340K to $463K, though some experienced sharp intraday losses exceeding 24%.  One newer variant surged 615% in a single day, backed by $275K in trading volume, while another recorded a staggering $1.7 million in trades within just 33 minutes of its launch. Is it really the thought that counts? Not everyone sees these tokens as a tribute, and rightly so. After news spread that one CELESTE team had tracked down the victim’s mother in Mexico to arrange donations, social media reactions turned sharply divided. Supporters framed it as a genuine way to provide financial help, while critics accused the project of doxxing and exploiting grief for profit. Source: X One user called the entire effort “slimey and gross,” arguing it was more about marketing and trading gains than justice. Memecoin market ends the week in green Stepping back from the controversy, the broader memecoin market has actually had a strong week. Heavyweights like Dogecoin [DOGE], Shiba Inu [SHIB], and Pepe [PEPE] all posted steady gains, while newer names like MemeCore [M] and…

‘Justice for Celeste’ tokens spark outrage: Tribute or exploitation?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:56
The death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has gripped social media after her decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of singer D4vd’s car.

Screenshots circulating online allege the artist had been grooming her since she was 12, causing widespread outrage and calls for justice.

As police continue investigating and have yet to confirm the case as homicide, the crypto world hit a new low.

Source: DexScreener

Dozens of “Justice for Celeste” memecoins have appeared on decentralized exchanges, with some climbing to nearly $1 million in market cap and millions in daily trading volume.

The top token crossed a $432K market cap at press time, with over $3 million in 24-hour volume, surging 348% despite dropping 16% in the last hour.

Other versions had market caps ranging from $340K to $463K, though some experienced sharp intraday losses exceeding 24%. 

One newer variant surged 615% in a single day, backed by $275K in trading volume, while another recorded a staggering $1.7 million in trades within just 33 minutes of its launch.

Is it really the thought that counts?

Not everyone sees these tokens as a tribute, and rightly so.

After news spread that one CELESTE team had tracked down the victim’s mother in Mexico to arrange donations, social media reactions turned sharply divided.

Supporters framed it as a genuine way to provide financial help, while critics accused the project of doxxing and exploiting grief for profit.

Source: X

One user called the entire effort “slimey and gross,” arguing it was more about marketing and trading gains than justice.

Memecoin market ends the week in green

Stepping back from the controversy, the broader memecoin market has actually had a strong week.

Heavyweights like Dogecoin [DOGE], Shiba Inu [SHIB], and Pepe [PEPE] all posted steady gains, while newer names like MemeCore [M] and Pudgy Penguins [PENGU] rallied to double digits.

Bonk [BONK] also managed a near 10% climb, showing Solana-based tokens are still drawing buyers.

Source: Coinmarketcap

The only notable lag was from the Official Trump [TRUMP] token, which slipped slightly into the red despite the sector’s overall momentum.

With money flowing back in, memecoins proved again that they can bounce back. But this week also proved how easily hype… and even tragedy, can turn into trading fuel.

