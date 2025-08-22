K-Pop Superstars Twice Chart A Debut Top 40 Smash

Twice reaches the top 40 for the first time in the U.K. as “Takedown” jumps to No. 35, while “Strategy” climbs to No. 45 on the Official Singles chart. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: The girl group TWICE attends the 6th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on February 22, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) WireImage

For the past several weeks, Twice has filled two spaces on the Official Singles chart, the ranking of the biggest songs in the United Kingdom. That’s a rare feat for any K-pop act, and the girl group has the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters to thank. Both tunes from the South Korean outfit that appear on the competitive list come from that project’s soundtrack, and this frame the smashes are on the rise.

“Takedown” Breaks Into the Top 40

Twice scores its first top 40 hit in the U.K. this week as “Takedown” climbs 12 spaces. Last time around, in just its second turn on the Official Singles chart, the track appeared at No. 47. Now it rockets to No. 35 — a new all-time high for both the troupe and the song itself.

“Strategy” Also Climbs to a New Peak

Twice may be on track to earn another top 40 hit in just a few days when the Official Charts Company publishes new data. “Strategy” also improves, and by an even greater number of spaces than “Takedown.” “Strategy” soars from No. 64 to No. 45, sitting just below the important region which typically dictates when a charting track becomes a proper hit.

Twice Has Charted Three Hits

Throughout the years, Twice has landed just three wins on the Official Singles chart. “Takedown” and “Strategy” easily rank as the group’s highest-climbing wins, and they are also tied as the band’s longest-running hits. In 2021, Twice debuted on the Official Singles roster with “The Feels.” That cut spent one turn at No. 80 and then disappeared.

“Takedown” Debuts on Multiple Charts

Between Twice’s two hits in the U.K., “Takedown” is perhaps enjoying the most exciting frame. Not only does that title dance into the top 40, but it also debuts on a trio of other rankings, as sales and streams of the smash grow considerably from one week to the next.