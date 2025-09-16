Keyrock acquires Turing Capital for $27.8 million, expanding its digital asset management business

PANews reported on September 16th that according to The Block , digital asset trading infrastructure provider Keyrock announced the acquisition of Luxembourg-based alternative investment fund manager Turing Capital for $ 27.8 million, establishing an asset and wealth management division. Turing Capital CEO Jorge Schnura will lead the new division and join Keyrock's leadership team. The acquisition aims to strengthen Keyrock 's investment services for institutional and high-net-worth clients, encompassing liquidity provision, long-term investments, and on-chain asset management. Keyrock has also recently expanded its operations in the United States and plans to apply for an investment advisory license under the EU's MiCA regulations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.