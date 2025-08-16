KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

By: Incrypted
2025/08/16 20:38
Threshold
T$0.01589-3.52%
RealLink
REAL$0.05046+2.56%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
L1
L1$0.007881-1.14%
LightLink
LL$0.01385+1.31%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

KiiChain is an L1 solution built on the Cosmos SDK that integrates B2B payment infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization through the T-REX module.

The project has raised $20.1 million from Nimbus, Eclipse Fi, and others.

In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

  1. Go to the website and connect your wallet. In the testnet section, link your X (Twitter) account and complete the available tasks.
Tasks. Data: KiiChain
  1. Complete the available tasks on the Galxe and Guild platforms:
Campaign page. Data: Galxe
  1. Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and farm roles.

The testnet activities require no expenses and take little time. The team has already confirmed an airdrop for participating and farming points, which will be converted into tokens. Since the project is still new, the number of participants remains relatively low, while the reward pool will grow as the community expands.

Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important news and announcements.

Highlights:

  • stay active in the testnet;
  • points system;
  • no costs for participation.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.06-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.11%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.2604-8.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002031-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network