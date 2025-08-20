KindlyMD Buys 5,744 Bitcoin For $679 Million To Expand Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:14
KindlyMD has made its first significant Bitcoin acquisition since completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings, purchasing 5,743.91 BTC for approximately $679 million as part of its ambitious plan to accumulate one million Bitcoin.

The healthcare services provider, which recently transformed into an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury vehicle, executed the purchase at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per Bitcoin. The acquisition brings the company’s total holdings to 5,764.91 BTC, establishing KindlyMD as a significant player in the growing corporate Bitcoin treasury space.

“This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” said David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. “Our long-term mission of accumulating one million Bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future.” ‍

The purchase was funded using proceeds from a recently completed private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, demonstrating the company’s commitment to executing a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move follows KindlyMD’s successful completion of a $200 million convertible note offering on August 15, with proceeds specifically earmarked for additional Bitcoin purchases.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in KindlyMD’s evolution following its August 2025 merger with Nakamoto Holdings, which created a unique entity combining healthcare expertise with Bitcoin treasury management. The merger positioned the company to pursue its ambitious Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

The corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape has evolved rapidly in 2025, with several major companies establishing dedicated Bitcoin acquisition vehicles. This trend has accelerated as traditional financial institutions increasingly recognise Bitcoin as a legitimate treasury asset, leading to more sophisticated financial instruments and investment vehicles designed specifically for corporate Bitcoin exposure.

Disclosure: Nakamoto is in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine’s parent company BTC Inc to build the first global network of Bitcoin treasury companies, where BTC Inc provides certain marketing services to Nakamoto. More information on this can be found here

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/kindlymd-buys-5744-bitcoin-for-679-million-to-expand-nakamoto-bitcoin-treasury

