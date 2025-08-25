Large Token Unlocks Predicted in Solana DeFi Ecosystem

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 06:11
Jupiter
JUP$0.5051-3.64%
Kamino
KMNO$0.06001+0.89%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005272+0.64%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.0259-7.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.0657+0.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00171-1.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.60%
Key Points:
  • Large-scale token unlocks scheduled for late August 2025 in Solana DeFi protocols.
  • Includes JUP, KMNO, HUMA, and others with significant circulating supply impacts.
  • Market may see price fluctuations and liquidity changes due to these unlocks.

Token Unlocks data reveals significant token releases next week for JUP, KMNO, HUMA, and other tokens, impacting a portion of current supply and market valuation.

These unlocks could influence market liquidity and price movement, with previous similar events showing potential short-lived price declines.

Token Unlocks to Impact Liquidity and Circulating Supply

Prominent Solana DeFi tokens, including Jupiter (JUP) and Kamino (KMNO), are scheduled for large-scale unlocks in late August 2025, potentially shaking the market. Jupiter will unlock 53.47 million tokens, representing 1.78% of its supply, while Kamino will release 229 million tokens, comprising 6.81% of its supply. Each of these events forms part of their initial roadmaps as stated by their leaders, maintaining trust and transparency within the community.

As the market absorbs these token releases, impacts are expected in the form of potential price fluctuations. Large unlocks like Huma Finance’s 23.38% of supply draw attention due to their size and possible market implications.

General market sentiment remains cautious, with key figures reinforcing transparency. “No hidden unlocks—our contracts and schedules are public,” remarked Marius Ciubotariu, CEO of Kamino. Such statements aim to mitigate investor apprehensions regarding these unlock events.

Short-Term Volatility Expected from August 2025 Unlock Events

Did you know? Previous 1% token unlocks in the Solana ecosystem, like February 2024’s release, resulted in immediate yet brief price drops, followed by rapid liquidity recovery.

Jupiter’s (JUP) market data reveals a current price of $0.51, with a market cap of $1.56 billion and a trading volume spike of 16.01% within the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a recent 1.85% decline, the token’s 60-day increase of 24.33% suggests potential buyer confidence amid impending unlocks.

Jupiter(JUP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts suggest that the market may brace for short-term volatility as these unlock events progress. Historical trends imply a pattern of immediate price drops followed by recovery phases, especially in protocols with robust vesting transparency and community trust.

“Jupiter’s unlocks follow a fixed, auditable vesting contract. Community can verify each phase via Solana block explorers—promoting trust and transparency.” — Meow, Founder, Jupiter

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/solana-defi-token-unlocks-august-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
