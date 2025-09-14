Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Federal Police attack attorney in INSS operation related to Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Dispute surrounds Bitcoin Banco, as well, during the investigation.

One of the attorneys in the Brazil investigation of INSS is under Federal Police investigation. This lawyer had previously represented Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Bitcoin Banco also defaulted on him.

The entry of the lawyer is a twist to the current investigation into illegal discount plans that impact pensions.

On September 12, 2025, the Federal Police initiated operation Cambota. It is a step forward in the operation Sem Desconto, which is aimed at stemming illegal discounts in pensions and retirements.

It is an operation based on organized crime and the ability to hide assets. Law enforcement has carried out several arrests and search warrants both in the city of São Paulo and in Brasilia.

Connection of Lawyers Arouses New Questions

The mentioned lawyer has defended a number of cryptocurrency and forex firms that had been accused of financial misconduct in the past. Braiscompany was accused of running an investment as well as Unick Forex.

The lawyer still took the defense despite these controversies. In the meantime, a sophisticated web of finances was evidenced when Bitcoin Banco went bankrupt.

Officials believe that a number of people attempted to tamper with investigations. The ongoing operation is aimed at discovering an attempt to hinder or slow down justice.

The lawyer has professional relationships that connect him to organizations that are highly regulated. These connections bring into question coordinated action to avoid accountability.

Operation Cambota: Attack, Crime and Cover-Up

The Supreme Court of Brazil approved 2 preventive arrests and 13 search warrants. The scope encompasses some crimes such as obstruction of justice, asset dilution, and concealment of capital.

This massive raid is an indication that there was increased pressure on individuals who engaged in pension fraud.

In its effort to break illegal discount schemes, the Federal Police says it is determined to do so. Authorities wish to secure the senior citizens and retirees across the country.

The name of the operation, Cambota, is used to imply the attempt to eliminate fraud practices ruthlessly.