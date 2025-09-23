The post LayerZero Buys Back 50M Tokens in Strategic Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: LayerZero executed a $120M buyback impacting governance and liquidity. ZRO surged 26% post-announcement. Stargate DAO dissolved, emphasizing governance consolidation. The LayerZero Foundation executed a $120 million buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, marking a strategic merger with Stargate Finance, under CEO Bryan Pellegrino’s leadership. The buyback consolidates governance under LayerZero, replaces STG with ZRO for protocol operations, and triggers a notable 26% increase in ZRO’s market price. LayerZero’s $120 Million Buyback Reshapes Governance LayerZero’s strategic decision to acquire 50 million ZRO tokens impacted its governance structure. This decision follows the recent acquisition of Stargate Finance, with CEO Bryan Pellegrino emphasizing the alignment between the two entities. Stargate Finance DAO approved the buyback with a 94.7% majority, absorbing Stargate assets into the LayerZero protocol. Price implications include a 26% increase in the ZRO token value on various trading platforms. This integrates Stargate’s liquidity, marking the phasing out of the STG token. ZRO now presides over all governance and protocol operations, dissolving the Stargate DAO. Market reaction was notable, driven by developer and voter engagement from the Stargate DAO community. While competing protocols advocated for delays, the LayerZero leadership stressed the developmental advantages from the merger. Pelligrino underscored this merger as an opportunity to highlight synergy between LayerZero and Stargate operations. “Add fuel to the fire of Stargate’s development and underline strategic alignment between the two entities,” – Bryan Pellegrino, CEO, LayerZero Labs. Market Impacts and Expert Predictions Post-Buyback Did you know? The $120 million LayerZero buyback marks one of the largest acquisitions involving a DAO, highlighting a significant pivot towards governance integration and technological consolidation. According to CoinMarketCap data, LayerZero (ZRO) stands at $1.91 with a market cap of $472.64 million and shows a 24-hour trading volume increase of 160.53%. ZRO experienced notable price fluctuations, including… The post LayerZero Buys Back 50M Tokens in Strategic Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: LayerZero executed a $120M buyback impacting governance and liquidity. ZRO surged 26% post-announcement. Stargate DAO dissolved, emphasizing governance consolidation. The LayerZero Foundation executed a $120 million buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, marking a strategic merger with Stargate Finance, under CEO Bryan Pellegrino’s leadership. The buyback consolidates governance under LayerZero, replaces STG with ZRO for protocol operations, and triggers a notable 26% increase in ZRO’s market price. LayerZero’s $120 Million Buyback Reshapes Governance LayerZero’s strategic decision to acquire 50 million ZRO tokens impacted its governance structure. This decision follows the recent acquisition of Stargate Finance, with CEO Bryan Pellegrino emphasizing the alignment between the two entities. Stargate Finance DAO approved the buyback with a 94.7% majority, absorbing Stargate assets into the LayerZero protocol. Price implications include a 26% increase in the ZRO token value on various trading platforms. This integrates Stargate’s liquidity, marking the phasing out of the STG token. ZRO now presides over all governance and protocol operations, dissolving the Stargate DAO. Market reaction was notable, driven by developer and voter engagement from the Stargate DAO community. While competing protocols advocated for delays, the LayerZero leadership stressed the developmental advantages from the merger. Pelligrino underscored this merger as an opportunity to highlight synergy between LayerZero and Stargate operations. “Add fuel to the fire of Stargate’s development and underline strategic alignment between the two entities,” – Bryan Pellegrino, CEO, LayerZero Labs. Market Impacts and Expert Predictions Post-Buyback Did you know? The $120 million LayerZero buyback marks one of the largest acquisitions involving a DAO, highlighting a significant pivot towards governance integration and technological consolidation. According to CoinMarketCap data, LayerZero (ZRO) stands at $1.91 with a market cap of $472.64 million and shows a 24-hour trading volume increase of 160.53%. ZRO experienced notable price fluctuations, including…

2025/09/23 03:53
Key Points:
  • LayerZero executed a $120M buyback impacting governance and liquidity.
  • ZRO surged 26% post-announcement.
  • Stargate DAO dissolved, emphasizing governance consolidation.

The LayerZero Foundation executed a $120 million buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, marking a strategic merger with Stargate Finance, under CEO Bryan Pellegrino’s leadership.

The buyback consolidates governance under LayerZero, replaces STG with ZRO for protocol operations, and triggers a notable 26% increase in ZRO’s market price.

LayerZero’s $120 Million Buyback Reshapes Governance

LayerZero’s strategic decision to acquire 50 million ZRO tokens impacted its governance structure. This decision follows the recent acquisition of Stargate Finance, with CEO Bryan Pellegrino emphasizing the alignment between the two entities. Stargate Finance DAO approved the buyback with a 94.7% majority, absorbing Stargate assets into the LayerZero protocol. Price implications include a 26% increase in the ZRO token value on various trading platforms. This integrates Stargate’s liquidity, marking the phasing out of the STG token. ZRO now presides over all governance and protocol operations, dissolving the Stargate DAO. Market reaction was notable, driven by developer and voter engagement from the Stargate DAO community. While competing protocols advocated for delays, the LayerZero leadership stressed the developmental advantages from the merger. Pelligrino underscored this merger as an opportunity to highlight synergy between LayerZero and Stargate operations.

Market Impacts and Expert Predictions Post-Buyback

Did you know? The $120 million LayerZero buyback marks one of the largest acquisitions involving a DAO, highlighting a significant pivot towards governance integration and technological consolidation.

According to CoinMarketCap data, LayerZero (ZRO) stands at $1.91 with a market cap of $472.64 million and shows a 24-hour trading volume increase of 160.53%. ZRO experienced notable price fluctuations, including a recent 5.31% drop over 24 hours. The fully diluted market cap totals $1.91 billion. Expert analysis from Coincu research highlights potential technological outcomes, suggesting a streamlined cross-chain protocol with strengthened financial positioning following this strategic maneuver. ZRO’s evolving role within LayerZero’s consolidated governance and liquidity might bolster its utility and market positioning.

LayerZero(ZRO), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:07 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
