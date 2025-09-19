LayerZero Opens the Floodgates: PayPal’s PYUSD0 Expands to Aptos, Tron, and Avalanche

TLDR:

PayPal USD (PYUSD0) expands to Aptos, Tron, Avalanche, and six other chains through LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra network.

Aptos reports over $70B in monthly stablecoin volume, positioning PYUSD0 to scale across its Move-based blockchain.

Users can move PYUSD across more than 140 supported blockchains without banks or centralized intermediaries.

Developers gain access to a fully fungible, US dollar-backed stablecoin for decentralized applications and payment rails.



PayPal USD (PYUSD0) is going cross-chain in a major way. LayerZero, through its Stargate Hydra system, has rolled out PYUSD0 support to nine new blockchains. Aptos, which reports $70 billion in monthly stablecoin volume, is one of the main launch partners.

This expansion aims to bring PYUSD to markets where demand is growing and make it easier for users to move value across networks. The collaboration marks another step toward stablecoins working as the money layer of crypto.

Aptos Brings PYUSD0 to High-Speed Rails

According to Aptos Labs, the integration will allow PYUSD to move over its Move-based chain with low cost and fast finality.

PYUSD0 will now be available on Aptos, Tron, Avalanche, Sei, Abstract, Ink, Stable, and more. Existing versions on Berachain and Flow will upgrade automatically, requiring no action from users.

LayerZero stated in its announcement that the goal is to expand PYUSD beyond its native deployments on Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Stellar.

This upgrade lets anyone self-custodying PYUSD move it freely between chains. That means faster market access and a wider user base for PayPal’s stablecoin.

Aptos said that with PYUSD0 live, developers can integrate a trusted, dollar-pegged stablecoin into their apps. This creates more payment and DeFi use cases, opening new liquidity channels.

With Aptos’ growing ecosystem, this may accelerate adoption of PYUSD in decentralized markets.

LayerZero and Stargate Power Multi-Chain Transfers

LayerZero’s Stargate interface powers the transfers. It uses Hydra, a model designed to bridge assets from a hub chain to multiple spokes. This makes PYUSD0 fully fungible and interoperable, regardless of which chain it is held on.

LayerZero explained that the system handles minting, burning, and deployment while maintaining compliance and composability. This ensures one unified PayPal USD across chains. Stargate handles the value transfer without slippage, keeping parity with the US dollar.

PayPal said its vision is to bring digital dollars to users and developers everywhere. With over 140 blockchains now supported through LayerZero’s network, PYUSD is positioned to reach more wallets worldwide. This expansion follows PayPal’s earlier rollouts on Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum, which began in 2023.

The move positions PYUSD as one of the most widely available fiat-backed stablecoins in crypto. It also strengthens PayPal’s push to make digital dollars as easy to send as an email.

The post LayerZero Opens the Floodgates: PayPal’s PYUSD0 Expands to Aptos, Tron, and Avalanche appeared first on Blockonomi.