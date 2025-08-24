LayerZero Seals $120 Million Stargate Takeover in Rare DAO-Approved Crypto Merger

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 19:45
LayerZero has finalized the acquisition of Stargate Finance in a $120 million transaction settled entirely in its native ZRO token.

On August 24, the LayerZero Foundation confirmed that the deal will consolidate two of the industry’s most widely used platforms under one governance and token framework.

Stargate DAO Members Vote 94% in Favor of LayerZero Acquisition

The acquisition was approved through a community vote. More than 94% of Stargate DAO participants supported the move. Notably, turnout was unusually high, with over 15,000 members casting more than 7.5 million veSTG tokens.

The Stargate DAO’s approval dissolves the organization and initiates the migration of STG tokens into ZRO at a fixed rate of 1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO. Both liquid and staked balances will be eligible for conversion.

LayerZero said Stargate will allocate 50% of its top-line revenue to holders for six months after the vote’s approval. The remaining half will support a buyback program designed to reduce the circulating supply of ZRO.

However, once the six-month window ends, all future excess revenue will be directed to the buyback program, further cutting ZRO’s supply.

Meanwhile, Stargate’s bridge will remain fully operational, ensuring users continue to access cross-chain transfers without disruption.

LayerZero noted that the integration would expand Stargate’s product suite beyond bridging and stablecoin liquidity to include swaps, vaults, and other financial infrastructure.

Stargate has been central to cross-chain liquidity since its launch in 2021. Originally developed within LayerZero before becoming a DAO, the protocol has processed more than $70 billion across 50 blockchains.

Its reabsorption now marks one of the first nine-figure acquisitions of a decentralized organization. The deal highlights how tokenholder governance can deliver outcomes on par with traditional corporate transactions.

LayerZero co-founder and CEO Bryan Pellegrino framed the deal as a natural extension of the company’s long-term roadmap.

He said Stargate will serve as both an access point for end users and a revenue-producing asset. It will also help LayerZero accelerate the speed at which value can move across blockchains.

Data from BeInCrypto shows ZRO climbed 4.7% to $2.17, while STG rose 4.9% to $0.19 immediately after the announcement. However, those gains later reversed, returning both assets to prior levels as of press time.

ZRO Token Price Chart. Source: BeInCrypto

Still, the temporary spike underscored renewed confidence in the combined platform’s role in advancing blockchain interoperability, despite broader volatility across digital assets.

The post LayerZero Seals $120 Million Stargate Takeover in Rare DAO-Approved Crypto Merger appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/stargate-dao-dissolves-layerzero-acquisition/

