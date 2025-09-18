Ledger Says Tangem Cards Can Be Brute-Forced Faster, Wallet Maker Disagrees

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 16:52
PinLink
PIN$0.5914+1.31%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2472-10.14%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02518-0.03%

TLDR:

  • Ledger Donjon researchers revealed Tangem cards allow unlimited PIN guesses using a tearing attack technique.
  • The flaw bypasses security delays, enabling 2.5 password attempts per second instead of days of waiting.
  • Tangem responded, saying the attack is impractical due to chip endurance limits and required lab equipment.
  • Security experts urged users to set long, complex passwords to reduce risk from brute-force attacks

A new wallet security issue has sparked a heated debate among crypto holders. Ledger’s security researchers have disclosed a flaw in Tangem hardware wallets. The weakness could let attackers bypass security delays and guess passwords much faster.

Tangem pushed back, saying the risk is minimal in real-world conditions. The clash highlights how hardware wallet security remains a constant arms race.

Ledger Researchers Reveal Tearing Attack

Ledger’s Charles Guillemet shared that its Donjon team discovered a “tearing attack” on Tangem cards. This attack works by cutting power before a failed password attempt is logged. 

Without logging the failure, the card never activates its security delay. That allows attackers to try unlimited passwords without being locked out.

Researchers said this method increases password guessing speed up to 100 times. At 2.5 attempts per second, a 4-digit PIN could be cracked in about one hour. They warned that simple or short passwords are especially vulnerable to this technique. 

Guillemet urged users to set long passwords with letters, numbers, and symbols.

Ledger stressed that its disclosure followed responsible security research protocols. They notified Tangem privately before going public. The team stated that the vulnerability shows why upgradable security features are important.

Tangem Pushes Back on Risk Level

Tangem responded, saying the research was a sophisticated hardware exercise but impractical for real attackers. The company said disabling the delay does not speed up brute-force attacks enough to make them feasible.

They explained that a 4-character password would still take about 245 days to break at four attempts per second. Using five or more characters increases the time to decades. Tangem also said the chip would likely fail under such repeated attempts.

The wallet maker pointed out that physical possession of the card is required for the attack. Specialized lab equipment is needed, raising the difficulty further. They emphasized that Tangem’s app encourages users to create robust access codes with numbers and characters.

This back-and-forth underscores the tension between wallet makers and security researchers. Both agree that password complexity is a critical defense. For now, Tangem users may want to review their access codes to ensure they meet strong security standards

The post Ledger Says Tangem Cards Can Be Brute-Forced Faster, Wallet Maker Disagrees appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why