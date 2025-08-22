Leigh-Anne Is ‘Burning Up’ On New Single

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The former members of British pop girl group sensation Little Mix have been setting the stage for their debut solo albums. Jade Thirlwall has been laying the groundwork for her debut LP That’s Showbiz Baby, due out next month, over the past year with singles like “Angel of My Dreams” and “Fantasy.” Perrie Edwards is similarly gearing up for her own album release with the new single “If He Wanted to He Would.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is similarly stepping into the spotlight on her own. She flexed her solo talents on her debut EP No Hard Feelings last year and kicked off a new era last month with “Been a Minute,” her first release as an independent artist. Leigh-Anne’s new single “Burning Up” shows that while summer might be winding down, the English singer isn’t planning on turning down the heat just yet.

Like “Been a Minute,” “Burning Up” is crafted with movement in mind as Leigh-Anne lyrically confronts a partner she’s interested in.

“Feel like I’m runnin’, I’m runnin’ into the fire / Got me chasin’ you, love never get tired / You turn up the heat and my desire / And now I’m burnin’ up for you,” she sings on the track. “You be the flame and I’ll be the lighter / Hop in my body and get me higher / You turn up the heat and my desire / And now I’m burnin’ up for you.”

As for the new album, Leigh-Anne is planning to showcase whatever she wants now that has full creative power over her output.

“You can expect me running the show, taking the reins, taking back control,” she told Capital FM. “She’s giving you narrative.”

Additional details around Leigh-Anne’s debut full-length are forthcoming, though she told Capital FM last month it’s “nearly finished” and has a title.