Lido launches GG Vault: automated DeFi yields on ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH in the Earn tab

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 22:29
On September 3, 2025, Lido activated GG Vault (GGV), a vault that automates the allocation of ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH across at least seven protocols (Uniswap, Aave, Euler, Balancer, Gearbox, Fluid, Morpho), centralizing everything in the new Earn tab and reducing the operational fragmentation of DeFi yield DeFi Yahoo Finance; Blockworks.

In this context, the centralization of functions into a single entry point aims to streamline the user journey and reduce the manual steps that typically burden multi-protocol strategies.

According to the data collected from our monitoring of official communications and initial press coverage, the launch was published on September 3, 2025, on stake.lido.fi and reported by industry outlets within the first 24 hours.

In a quick test of the interface (access and navigation of the Earn tab), we verified the presence of the GG Vault entry and the listing of the declared assets.

Industry analysts note that the initial integration with at least 7 protocols reflects a strategy aimed at offering “one-click” access to DeFi yields for light retail and institutional users.

What is GG Vault and why is it relevant

GG Vault is an automation platform that distributes users’ deposits across multiple protocols, with rebalancing and unified monitoring.

The goal is to reduce repetitive steps and management time, while maintaining visibility on risks and performance from the same interface.

That said, the added value lies in the ability to orchestrate multiple operational flows consistently, leaving the user with control and transparency over open positions.

Main Features and Protocol Integrations

  • Dynamic allocation: the algorithm distributes funds among protocols to balance yield and risk.
  • Unified interface: deposits, reports, and withdrawals in a single dashboard.
  • Passive strategies: periodic rebalancing and integration with staking and AMM pools or lending.
  • Asset compatibility: support for ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH.
  • Controls and limits: automation does not eliminate protocol risk nor market risk.

Operational Data: What We Know (and What’s Missing)

At the time of the public launch, the following elements are available, useful for framing the offer without misunderstandings:

  • Integrated protocols: at least 7 (Uniswap, Aave, Euler, Balancer, Gearbox, Fluid, Morpho).
  • Supported assets: ETH, WETH, stETH, wstETH.
  • Interface: Earn tab as a hub for GGV and other Lido products.

Some details have not yet been specified in the initial official communications and need to be verified on the official Lido blog or in the Lido documentation:

  • Expected APY/Range for each strategy [data to be verified].
  • Vault fees (in addition to network costs and fees of integrated protocols) [data to be verified].
  • Risk parameters and limits per protocol [data to be verified].
  • Specific Link ad audits for the GGV code (general audits of Lido available on the Lido GitHub repository).

Advantages and Limitations of Automated Allocation

Automating means reducing human error and gaining quicker access to dispersed markets, although the algorithm cannot shield from volatility, bugs, or systemic risks.

In fact, the promise is a more streamlined management, not the absence of risk: the difference is substantial.

  • Strengths: simplified experience, immediate diversification, centralized monitoring.
  • Critical Issues: dependence on allocation logic, cumulative transaction costs, exposure to technological risk of external protocols.

How to Use the Earn Tab: Quick Guide

  1. Access stake.lido.fi and select the Earn tab.
  2. Choose the asset (ETH, WETH, stETH, wstETH) and the GG Vault strategy.
  3. Confirm the deposit and verify the network fees indicated by the wallet.
  4. Monitor returns and allocations from the interface; evaluate withdrawals or fund transfers based on the risk profile.

For technical insights on staking, refer to our staking guide on Ethereum and, for risk management, the analysis on risks and costs of DeFi. It should be noted that these materials provide a general overview useful for contextualizing choices.

DVV: the piece for network security

In parallel, Lido introduces the Decentralized Validator Vault (DVV), which distributes deposits across multiple validator networks to enhance the decentralization and resilience of the Ethereum infrastructure, ensuring the standard delivery of staking rewards and, when applicable, any additional incentives from the validators.

Yet, the emphasis remains on the conceptual separation between network security and yield objectives.

The dual GGV + DVV offering pairs economic incentive and infrastructure integrity, making the distinction between yield and security clearer.

Market Context: Where GGV Stands

There have long been yield automation solutions (such as vaults and third-party tools). Lido’s approach focuses on a direct integration with assets tied to staking ETH and on a proprietary hub.

A comparison with external solutions will require data on fees, slippage, APY for each strategy, and composite risk, information that has not yet been disclosed in detail. That said, the analysis can be more precise only when these parameters are communicated transparently.

Governance and Adoption: Possible Implications

The expansion of the offering in the Earn tab could increase the participation of stETH holders in governance and facilitate the entry of retail users towards more structured solutions.

Transparency on metrics and operational limits will be crucial to inspire trust. In this context, the alignment between tools and governance rules remains an element to be observed closely.

Essential FAQ

Is GG Vault suitable for beginners?

The platform can simplify access to strategies, while still requiring attention to fees, protocol risk, and volatility. The choice depends on the investor’s risk tolerance and time horizon.

What are the costs?

In addition to the network costs, the fees applied by the integrated protocols should be considered. At the moment, any specific fees for the vault have not been detailed in the official communications.

What returns to expect?

The obtainable yields are variable and depend on market conditions and the underlying protocols. So far, no official APY ranges have been released for each strategy.

Editorial Note on Missing Data

At the time of publication (September 4, 2025), certain details have not been publicly disclosed: the APY range per strategy, the specific fees of the vault, the exposure limits per protocol, and any audits dedicated exclusively to GGV.

The section will be updated when Lido provides further official details, in order to offer a complete and coherent overview.

In summary

GG Vault represents a step forward in the automation of DeFi yield within the Lido ecosystem, thanks to multi-protocol integration and centralized management through the Earn dashboard.

The quality of the experience will offer users tools capable of facilitating the distinction between yield and security, representing a useful vantage point for those following staking on Ethereum.

Indeed, success will depend on operational execution and the clarity of communicated parameters.

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets. 🚨 https://t.co/xbza47TsHk Raises $10M to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth! https://t.co/xbza47TsHk secures funding from Nimbus Capital, a global investor focused on cross-border blockchain deals with >USD $1.3 billion in AUM 🌍👉 https://t.co/q629egSQXJ The funding will activate👇… pic.twitter.com/PchjGTnlkS — Units.Network (@UnitsNetwork) June 19, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility. The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products. Building the Future of On-Chain AI With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier. Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%. The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets. “This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov. “The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.” Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.” Market Momentum and Community Expansion Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL). These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year. Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance. As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.
Threshold
T$0.01566-3.80%
Waves
WAVES$1.1087-2.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.05924-3.07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 01:18
