Lido launches GG Vault: automated DeFi yields on ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH in the Earn tab

On September 3, 2025, Lido activated GG Vault (GGV), a vault that automates the allocation of ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH across at least seven protocols (Uniswap, Aave, Euler, Balancer, Gearbox, Fluid, Morpho), centralizing everything in the new Earn tab and reducing the operational fragmentation of DeFi yield DeFi Yahoo Finance; Blockworks.
In this context, the centralization of functions into a single entry point aims to streamline the user journey and reduce the manual steps that typically burden multi-protocol strategies.
According to the data collected from our monitoring of official communications and initial press coverage, the launch was published on September 3, 2025, on stake.lido.fi and reported by industry outlets within the first 24 hours.
In a quick test of the interface (access and navigation of the Earn tab), we verified the presence of the GG Vault entry and the listing of the declared assets.
Industry analysts note that the initial integration with at least 7 protocols reflects a strategy aimed at offering “one-click” access to DeFi yields for light retail and institutional users.
GG Vault is an automation platform that distributes users’ deposits across multiple protocols, with rebalancing and unified monitoring.
The goal is to reduce repetitive steps and management time, while maintaining visibility on risks and performance from the same interface.
That said, the added value lies in the ability to orchestrate multiple operational flows consistently, leaving the user with control and transparency over open positions.
At the time of the public launch, the following elements are available, useful for framing the offer without misunderstandings:
Some details have not yet been specified in the initial official communications and need to be verified on the official Lido blog or in the Lido documentation:
Automating means reducing human error and gaining quicker access to dispersed markets, although the algorithm cannot shield from volatility, bugs, or systemic risks.
In fact, the promise is a more streamlined management, not the absence of risk: the difference is substantial.
For technical insights on staking, refer to our staking guide on Ethereum and, for risk management, the analysis on risks and costs of DeFi. It should be noted that these materials provide a general overview useful for contextualizing choices.
In parallel, Lido introduces the Decentralized Validator Vault (DVV), which distributes deposits across multiple validator networks to enhance the decentralization and resilience of the Ethereum infrastructure, ensuring the standard delivery of staking rewards and, when applicable, any additional incentives from the validators.
Yet, the emphasis remains on the conceptual separation between network security and yield objectives.
The dual GGV + DVV offering pairs economic incentive and infrastructure integrity, making the distinction between yield and security clearer.
There have long been yield automation solutions (such as vaults and third-party tools). Lido’s approach focuses on a direct integration with assets tied to staking ETH and on a proprietary hub.
A comparison with external solutions will require data on fees, slippage, APY for each strategy, and composite risk, information that has not yet been disclosed in detail. That said, the analysis can be more precise only when these parameters are communicated transparently.
The expansion of the offering in the Earn tab could increase the participation of stETH holders in governance and facilitate the entry of retail users towards more structured solutions.
Transparency on metrics and operational limits will be crucial to inspire trust. In this context, the alignment between tools and governance rules remains an element to be observed closely.
The platform can simplify access to strategies, while still requiring attention to fees, protocol risk, and volatility. The choice depends on the investor’s risk tolerance and time horizon.
In addition to the network costs, the fees applied by the integrated protocols should be considered. At the moment, any specific fees for the vault have not been detailed in the official communications.
The obtainable yields are variable and depend on market conditions and the underlying protocols. So far, no official APY ranges have been released for each strategy.
At the time of publication (September 4, 2025), certain details have not been publicly disclosed: the APY range per strategy, the specific fees of the vault, the exposure limits per protocol, and any audits dedicated exclusively to GGV.
The section will be updated when Lido provides further official details, in order to offer a complete and coherent overview.
GG Vault represents a step forward in the automation of DeFi yield within the Lido ecosystem, thanks to multi-protocol integration and centralized management through the Earn dashboard.
The quality of the experience will offer users tools capable of facilitating the distinction between yield and security, representing a useful vantage point for those following staking on Ethereum.
Indeed, success will depend on operational execution and the clarity of communicated parameters.