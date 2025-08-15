[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 15, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps on Hot US PPI, XRP Drops 6%, ETH Tests $4.5K

The crypto market saw broad declines over the past 24 hours after US July PPI data came in hotter than expected, dampening hopes for a September rate cut. Meme tokens led the sell-off with an 8.62% drop, as PEPE, SPX6900, and Fartcoin plunged over 10% each. Ethereum fell 2.43%, briefly slipping under $4,500 before rebounding, while Bitcoin dropped 3.85% to below $119,000. XRP is also trading at $3.12, down 6.4% in the past 24 hours. Losses extended across sectors, though SKALE surged nearly 48% in a rare upside move.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.